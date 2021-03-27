Richelieu Franchise T20 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

After successfully staging the previous season, Cricket Namibia has come up with a new season of Richelieu Franchise T20 tournament. BA Blasting, the defending champions, will enter the tournament as the favorites after they defeated M&M Signs Strikers in the previous season.

BA Blasting Namibia, M&M Signs Strikers, MR 24/7 Emergency Services, and King Price Kings are the four teams that will take part in this year’s Richelieu Franchise T20 tournament. Danie van Schoor, Michau du Preez, Stephan Baard, Joshuan Julius are the marquee players of their respective teams in the upcoming edition of the league.

The 2021 season of the Richelieu Franchise T20 tournament starts on the 27th of March, with the final set to be played on the 11th of April.

Richelieu Franchise T20 2021: Match Timings & Schedule

March 27, Wednesday

XCO-M&M Signs vs King Price Kings at 1:30 PM

MR24/7 Emergency Services vs BA Blasting Namibia at 1:30 PM

MR24/7 Emergency Services vs XCO-M&M Signs at 5:30 PM

BA Blasting Namibia vs King Price Kings at 5:30 PM

Advertisement

March 28, Thursday

XCO-M&M Signs vs BA Blasting at 1:30 PM

King Price Kings vs MR24/7 Emergency Services at 1:30 PM

King Price Kings vs XCO-M&M Signs at 5:30 PM

BA Blasting Namibia vs MR24/7 Emergency Services at 5:30 PM

April 10, Saturday

BA Blasting Namibia vs XCO-M&M Signs at 12:30 PM

MR24/7 Emergency Services vs King Prince Kings at 12:30 PM

XCO-M&M Signs vs MR24/7 Emergency Services at 4:30 PM

Kings Price Kings vs BA Blasting Namibia at 4:30 PM

April 11, Sunday

Third-place play-off at 12.30 PM

Final at 4.30 PM

(All Times in Indian Standard Time)

Richelieu Franchise T20 2021: Live-streaming Details

Cricket Namibia and Richelieu Namibia digital platforms will live-stream all matches of the Richelieu Franchise T20 2021.

Richelieu Franchise T20 2021: Squads

King Prince Kings

Danie van Schoor (C), Muhammad Saleem, Nicolaas Scholtz, Lauritz Haccou, Hendrik van der Walt, Melrick Robyn, JP Kotze, Michael van Lingen, Mauritius Ngupita, Stefan Bezuidenhout, Renier Bosman, Christo Bronkhorst, Raine Raath

MR24/7 Emergency Services

Joshuan Julius (C), Waqas Muhammed, Mka Mutumbe, Lucian Bampton, Wayne Raw, Dickson Vambe, Ricardo Strauss, Lohan Louwrens, Ben Shikongo, Niko Davin, Ramon Wilmot, Gerhard Janse van Rensburg, Jan Hendrik Potgieter, Addo Ita, Jack Parker

XCO-M&M Signs

Stephan Baard (C), Tawanda Shitole, Zhivago Groenewald, Shalago Groenewald, Shaun Fouche, Pieter Smit, Craig Williams, Jan Frylinck, Tangeni Lungamene, Divan la Cook, Dirkie Theunissen, Ryan Moffet, Tangi Nuuyoma

BA Blasting Namibia

Michau du Preez (C), Sean Silver, Dewald Nell, Ruben Claassen, Samson Chivi, Jaden Cloete, Ruben Trumpelmann, Merwe Erasmus, Bernard Scholtz, Karl Birkenstock, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Louis Peters, JC Balt, Alex Volschenk