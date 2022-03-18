Richelieu Franchise T20 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

After completing two editions, Cricket Namibia is all set to conduct the third season of the Richelieu Franchise T20 tournament, starting on March 18. The United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek will host all matches of the competition.

BA Blasting will enter the tournament as defending champions after defeating King Price Kings in the final of the previous season. Interestingly, the same side won the inaugural tournament as well.

BA Blasting Namibia, M&M Signs Strikers, MR 24/7 Emergency Services, and King Price Kings are the four participating teams in the tournament. The grand finale of the competition is scheduled to take place on March 27.

Richelieu Franchise T20 2022: Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

March 18, Friday

BA Blasting Namibia vs King Price Kings, 6:30 PM

March 19, Saturday

MR 24/7 Emergency Services vs King Price Kings, 3:00 PM

BA Blasting Namibia vs M&M Signs Strikers, 7:00 PM

March 20, Sunday

BA Blasting Namibia vs MR 24/7 Emergency Services, 3:00 PM

King Price Kings vs M&M Signs Strikers, 7:00 PM

March 26, Saturday

M&M Signs Strikers vs MR 24/7 Emergency Services, 3:30 PM

Semi Final 1, 7:00 PM

March 27, Sunday

Semi Final 2, 12:00 PM

Final, 4:00 PM

Richelieu Franchise T20 2022: Live Streaming

Fancode will stream all matches of the competition.

Richelieu Franchise T20 2022: Squads

King Prince Kings

Danie van Schoor (C), Muhammad Saleem, Nicolaas Scholtz, Lauritz Haccou, Hendrik van der Walt, Melrick Robyn, JP Kotze, Michael van Lingen, Mauritius Ngupita, Stefan Bezuidenhout, Renier Bosman, Christo Bronkhorst, Raine Raath

MR 24/7 Emergency Services

Joshuan Julius (C), Waqas Muhammed, Mka Mutumbe, Lucian Bampton, Wayne Raw, Dickson Vambe, Ricardo Strauss, Lohan Louwrens, Ben Shikongo, Niko Davin, Ramon Wilmot, Gerhard Janse van Rensburg, Jan Hendrik Potgieter, Addo Ita, Jack Parker

XCO-M&M Signs

Stephan Baard (C), Tawanda Shitole, Zhivago Groenewald, Shalago Groenewald, Shaun Fouche, Pieter Smit, Craig Williams, Jan Frylinck, Tangeni Lungamene, Divan la Cook, Dirkie Theunissen, Ryan Moffet, Tangi Nuuyoma

BA Blasting Namibia

Michau du Preez (C), Sean Silver, Dewald Nell, Ruben Claassen, Samson Chivi, Jaden Cloete, Ruben Trumpelmann, Merwe Erasmus, Bernard Scholtz, Karl Birkenstock, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Louis Peters, JC Balt, Alex Volschenk

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee