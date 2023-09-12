Richelieu Franchise T20 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Cricket Namibia (CN) will be hosting the Richelieu Franchise T20 2023 tournament from September 15 to 24 at the United Cricket Ground in Windhoek, Namibia.

A total of 12 matches will be played during this period. CN has already announced that four teams, namely the Windhoek Jets, Namib Desert Lions, Etosha Wildcats, and Fish River Eagles, will be competing in the tournament.

Unlike previous editions of the event, all the teams in the 2023 edition will be owned by Cricket Namibia itself. It is understood that overseas players from Pakistan (Lahore Qalandars franchise), South Africa, and the USA will be taking part in the competition.

As per the tournament format, the top two teams with the highest net run rate will proceed to the finals.

Richelieu Franchise T20 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: September 15, 6:15 PM - Windhoek Jets vs Namib Desert Lions

Match 2: September 16, 1:15 PM - Etosha Wildcats vs Fish River Eagles

Match 3: September 16, 6:15 PM - Windhoek Jets vs Etosha Wildcats

Match 4: September 17, 1:15 PM - Fish River Eagles vs Windhoek Jets

Match 5: September 17, 6:15 PM - Namib Desert Lions vs Etosha Wildcats

Match 6: September 20, 6:15 PM - Namib Desert Lions vs Etosha Wildcats

Match 7: September 21, 1:15 PM - Namib Desert Lions vs Fish River Eagles

Match 8: September 21, 6:15 PM - Windhoek Jets vs Etosha Wildcats

Match 9: September 22, 6:15 PM - Windhoek Jets vs Fish River Eagles

Match 10: September 23, 1:15 PM - Windhoek Jets vs Namib Desert Lions

Match 11: September 23, 6:15 PM - Etosha Wildcats vs Fish River Eagles

Match 12: September 24, 1:15 PM - Fish River Eagles vs Namib Desert Lions

Match 13: September 24, 6:15 PM - Final

Richelieu Franchise T20 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The Richelieu Franchise T20 2023 will be live-streamed on the Fancode website and app. However, no live telecast of the league will be available on any TV channel in India.

Richelieu Franchise T20 2023: Full Squads

Etosha Wildcats

Bernard Scholtz, Michael Van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Hanro Badenhorst, JJ Smit, Niko Peters, Tangi Nuuyoma, Usman Khalid, Jean-Pierre Kotze (Wk), Ben Shikongo, Dewald Nell, George Richardson, Ryan Moffet, Taha Mehmood

Namib Desert Lions

Dylan Leicher, Gerhard Erasmus, Karl Birkenstock, Julius Sumerauer, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Pieter Niehaus, Lohan Lourens (C) & (Wk), Alexander Volschenk, Handre Klazinga, Salman Fayyaz, Tangeni Lungameni

Windhoek Jets

Divan la Cock, Erich van Mollendorff, Jan Balt, Joshuan Julius, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Shaun Fouche, Zane Green (C) & (Wk), Faridoun Jaffery, Hansie De Villiers, Morris Kariata, Simon Shikongo

Fish River Eagles

Malan Kruger, Pikky Ya France, Stephan Baard (C), Zacheo Vuuren, Addo Lita, Ahsen Bhatti, Arnaud Du Plessis, Johannes Visagie (Wk), Michau du Preez, Henry Van Wyk, Lawrence Lawer, Nyasha Nyashadzaishe, Ruben Trumpelmann