Ricky Ponting picks his Test team of the decade, names Virat Kohli as the captain of the side

Ricky Ponting named a solitary Indian in his Test team of the decade.

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has picked his Test team of the decade, where he has named Virat Kohli as the captain of his team. While Kohli has been the solitary Indian to get picked in Ponting's XI, a total of four Englishmen - Alastair Cook, Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad, and James Anderson make it to the team.

Ponting announced David Warner and Alastair Cook as the openers, while he has chosen Kane Williamson as the #3 batsman. With Steve Smith and Virat Kohli (C) in the middle-order, Ponting named the prolific Sri Lankan, Kumar Sangakkara as the wicket-keeper. Ben Stokes found a place in the side as the only all-rounder in the team.

Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, and James Anderson made it in the squad as fast-bowlers, while Ponting has chosen Nathan Lyon as the only spinner in his team.

The 45-year-old decided to post his choices on his recently-opened Twitter account and mentioned that he wanted to 'join in the fun' considering how everyone in the cricketing world has been naming their teams recently.

Everyone's picking teams of the decade so I thought I'd join in the fun. This would be my Test team of the 2010's:



David Warner

Alastair Cook

Kane Williamson

Steve Smith

Virat Kohli (c)

Kumar Sangakkarra (wk)

Ben Stokes

Dale Steyn

Nathan Lyon

Stuart Broad

James Anderson — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) December 30, 2019

Five out of the top-10 Test match run scorers of the decade made it to Ponting's XI. Alastair Cook scored the most Test runs in this decade, with 8,818 runs at an average of 46.41. James Anderson ended with the most Test wickets in the decade (429), followed by Stuart Broad (403) and Nathan Lyon (380).

