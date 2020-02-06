Ricky Ponting responds to Marcus Stoinis' exclusion from South African tour

Despite being in red hot form, Stoinis has been excluded from Australia's limited-overs squad

Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell were earlier excluded from Australia's ODI squad for the three-match series against India due to poor form. But since then, both of them have been in sparkling touch for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League.

Stoinis in particular has been absolutely on fire opening the innings for the Stars. He has even become the highest run-getter in this season's BBL, scoring 612 runs from 15 matches.

Yet, he has been ignored by the selectors for the limited-overs series against South Africa. While Maxwell made a return to the squad, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was absolutely perplexed at Stoinis' exclusion and expressed his disappointment.

“He’s unlucky on the back of being in sensational form, Stoinis, but all he can do is keep scoring runs and keep throwing his name up there for selection,” Ponting told cricket.com.au.

Ricky Ponting (L) and Marcus Stoinis

Mitchell Marsh has been chosen over Stoinis for the role of the all-rounder in the team. That means despite having an average of 55 in the BBL this season, Stoinis will have to miss out on the plane to South Africa.

Ponting advised Stoinis to be positive and keep on piling on the runs. He believes that if Stoinis continues to showcase his stellar batting, he would soon return to Australia's limited-overs setup.

“It is harsh on Stoinis but he has just got to keep performing, I just don’t think there was room for both Stoinis and Mitch Marsh in those squads and they’ve decided to go with Marsh,” Ponting said.

Australia's ODI squad

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

Aaron Finch will lead the side in both ODIs and T20Is

Australia's T20I squad

Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.