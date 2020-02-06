Ricky Ponting wants to share crease with Brian Lara in the Bushfire charity match

Both Ricky Ponting and Brian Lara are among the greatest batsmen of all time

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has expressed his wish to share the crease with West Indies' former batsman Brian Lara in the upcoming Bushfire Bash. Ponting shared a video on Twitter, in which he is practising in the nets with the West Indian legend. Fans will be delighted if Ponting and Lara turn out to play for the same team on Sunday.

If I'm batting three on Sunday, hopefully this guy is on my team and batting four @brianlara pic.twitter.com/dsaXhJTLoU — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) February 6, 2020

The Australian wrote: "If I'm batting three on Sunday, hopefully, this guy is on my team and batting four @brianlara".

Both the batsmen were among the greatest cricketers of their times. While Ponting scored 27,486 runs for Australia and also captained them in all formats, Lara holds the record for scoring the highest score in Tests and first-class scores of 400 not out and 501 not out respectively.

Bushfire Bash was to be played in Sydney on Saturday as a curtain-raiser to the BBL final but rain forecast prompted Cricket Australia to reschedule the game to Sunday, February 9 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

The charity match was slated to be played between teams led by Ponting and Shane Warne, but now Adam Gilchrist will be taking over the captaincy from Warne, who has prior commitments on Sunday.