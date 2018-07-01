Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Rilee Rossouw takes Hampshire to ninth One-Day Cup title win

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
News
117   //    01 Jul 2018, 14:40 IST

Kent v Hampshire: Royal London One-Day Cup Final
Kent v Hampshire: Royal London One-Day Cup Final

Hampshire beat Kent at Lord's on Saturday evening to clinch the Royal London One-Day Cup title. In what was a particularly high scoring tournament, they amassed 7/330 in their quota of fifty overs before restricting Kent 61 runs short of their total. But more than a dismal batting return and a bowling effort that was far from penetrating, Kent will rue Sam Billings' decision to win the toss and put in James Vince's Hampshire to bat first.

A popular cricket adage goes as follows and it has held meaning for a good deal of time now.

Nine out of ten times, you win the toss and bat first, the tenth time you think for a moment and then bat first.

Modern cricket is posing challenges to this statement, but in the big matches, even today, scoreboard pressure holds great value. Remember how scoreboard pressure was all that Pakistan needed in the 2017 Champions Trophy final to have the world's best batting line-up falling like dominoes.

After a rollicking opening stand between Tom Alsop and Rilee Rossouw worth 136 runs, Kent came back into the game by dismissing one of the most in-form batsmen in England, James Vince, for just 23. Sam Northeast, the former Kent batsman, walked out to bat amidst booing by the opposition, and made a quickfire 60 ball 75.

The real star, though, was Rossouw whose 125 off 114 balls helped Hampshire score the highest ever total in the history of cup finals. Surprisingly, Joe Denly was the pick of the bowlers for Kent with 4/57, most of the wickets coming in a late onslaught attempt by the batsmen.

Kent were well on track in their chase to victory before Heino Kuhn, the man with four centuries in the competition, was run out. More sloppy running followed as Alex Blake, Harry Podmore and Callum Haggett fell in similar fashion.

Opener Daniel Bell Drummond did well to get to 86 off 89 but got no support from the rest of the line-up save for captain Billings' fighting knock of 75 off 60 balls. Hampshire boasted a bowling line-up with as many as four Test capped players in Mark Wood, Liam Dawson, Dale Steyn and Mason Crane. Steyn still looked a bit undercooked but Wood hit neat lengths and never allowed any of the Kent batsmen to get away in all three of his spells, finishing with rewarding match figures of 9-0-43-1.

Rossouw was rightfully adjudged the Player of the Match for his fine hundred in front of a 21,000 capacity crowd at Lord's.

Royal London One Day Cup 2018 Rilee Rossouw Sam Billings
England Vs Australia 2018, 3rd ODI: 5 records broken in...
RELATED STORY
Carberry to reportedly sue Leicestershire
RELATED STORY
England vs Australia 2nd ODI: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
After Championship glory, Essex should focus on...
RELATED STORY
Callum Ferguson's second ton puts him in frame for...
RELATED STORY
Nearly British summer? Not quite as Siddle bowls in a...
RELATED STORY
Remembering India's first ever World Cup win in 1983,...
RELATED STORY
5 areas where Russell Domingo failed as South Africa coach
RELATED STORY
3 defining moments for India in their victorious 1983...
RELATED STORY
2018 County Championship Division One round up, round 2:...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
| Thu, 07 Jun
DUR 240/10 (48.4 ov)
LEI 243/5 (44.2 ov)
Leicestershire win by 5 wickets
DUR VS LEI live score
| Thu, 07 Jun
DBY 110/10 (35.0 ov)
NOT 115/2 (11.5 ov)
Nottinghamshire win by 8 wickets
DBY VS NOT live score
| Thu, 07 Jun
NOR 241/10 (47.5 ov)
YRK 245/6 (49.0 ov)
Yorkshire win by 4 wickets
NOR VS YRK live score
Quarter Final 1 | Thu, 14 Jun
NOT 255/8 (50.0 ov)
KNT 257/1 (35.5 ov)
Kent win by 9 wickets
NOT VS KNT live score
Quarter Final 2 | Thu, 14 Jun
YRK 259/7 (50.0 ov)
ESX 234/10 (49.1 ov)
Yorkshire win by 25 runs
YRK VS ESX live score
Semi Final 1 | Sun, 17 Jun
WOR 306/6 (50.0 ov)
KNT 307/8 (49.4 ov)
Kent win by 2 wickets
WOR VS KNT live score
Semi Final 2 | Mon, 18 Jun
HAM 348/9 (50.0 ov)
YRK 241/10 (43.4 ov)
Hampshire win by 107 runs
HAM VS YRK live score
Final | Yesterday
HAM 330/7 (50.0 ov)
KNT 269/10 (47.1 ov)
Hampshire win by 61 runs
HAM VS KNT live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us