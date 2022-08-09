Rishabh Pant's 3 most liked tweets

Rishabh Pant is one of the most exciting players in world cricket at the moment. Even though he is just 24 years old, the wicketkeeper-batter has been at the heart of multiple iconic victories for India across formats.

Pant also has a solid social-media presence, with 3.4 million followers on Twitter. In this article, we take a look at his three most liked tweets.

#1 Celebrating the Border-Gavaskar Trophy win

Rishabh Pant @RishabhPant17 A series we can never forget. Through the tough times we always believed and backed ourselves and this series win proves with belief you can achieve everything. @BCCI When the chips are down. You push harder.A series we can never forget.Through the tough times we always believed and backed ourselves and this series win proves with belief you can achieve everything. When the chips are down. You push harder.💪💪 A series we can never forget. 😍 Through the tough times we always believed and backed ourselves and this series win proves with belief you can achieve everything.💯🙏@BCCI https://t.co/uPPhzmFHAT

Team India, against all odds, won the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy. After being rolled over for 36 in the first Test of the series in Adelaide, they bounced back to win the rubber 2-1. Rishabh Pant was a central figure in the series win.

After being benched in the first Test at Adelaide, he made a comeback in the second match and stayed put throughout the series. An injured Pant decided to go for the win when India were chasing an improbable target of above 400 in the third Test in Sydney. The visitors eventually drew the match but Pant's intent was pretty clear - go for the win.

The wicket-keeper then hit the winning runs for India in the Gabba Test. He scored 89* as India chased down 328 runs with just three wickets in hand. He was adjudged the player of the match for his clutch performance in this all-important Test.

#2 Feeling good after the Gabba Test win

Even in the absence of skipper Virat Kohli, senior pacers Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami, India did not get bogged down against Australia after a humiliating loss in Adelaide. They won in Melbourne, drew in Sydney and went to the Gabba with everything to play for.

India were without Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin in Brisbane, and fielded a bowling attack led by Mohammed Siraj, who had played just three Tests by then.

The fact that the team was able to compete hard and win in the absence of so many first-choice players spoke volumes of the quality of the bench strength and mental fortitude in Indian cricket.

#3 Wishing Mahi bhai a happy birthday

Rishabh Pant @RishabhPant17 Happy birthday mahi bhai . Thank u for always being there as a mentor as a brother as a friend. Have more success in life always🤗🤗 @msdhoni Happy birthday mahi bhai . Thank u for always being there as a mentor as a brother as a friend. Have more success in life always🤗🤗 @msdhoni https://t.co/X35YD12h9u

Rishabh Pant shares a close relationship with his predecessor, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Both of them last featured together for India at the 2019 ODI World Cup. They have since been spotted together during the IPL.

The left-hand batter looks up to Dhoni and posted this special birthday wish for the legendary Indian captain in 2019, just days before India's heart-breaking loss in the World Cup semi-final.

