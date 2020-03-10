Road Safety World Series 2020: 3 players to look out for from South Africa Legends

Herschelle Gibbs can turn the game with his big-hitting skills

The dark horses of Road Safety World Series 2020, South Africa Legends, are yet to play their first match of the competition but the Proteas have a mighty squad that can outlast the others in this elite tournament. The rainbow nation has some of the fittest players in its squad and hence, the chances that they lose their stars to injuries are very low.

South Africa could never win a big ICC tournament when these players were active but given how talented all the players are, it would be great if South Africa Legends manage to win the Road Safety World Series 2020 tournament. Here are the 3 players that fans should look out for from the South African side.

#3 Herschelle Gibbs

Herschelle Gibbs has played for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League

Herschelle Gibbs is best remembered for his six sixes in an over against The Netherlands during the ICC World Cup 2007. The right-handed batsman played several aggressive knocks in limited-overs cricket and was tailor-made for the T20 format. Unfortunately, he could not represent South Africa in the T20I format for a long time but did register three half-centuries while playing in this format at the international level.

Gibbs is a terrific opener who can wreak havoc in the powerplay overs. Although he made his ODI debut back in 1996, he ended his career with a strike rate of 83.26, which shows that he loves to keep the scoreboard ticking. The 46-year-old will look to leave a lasting impact in this competition.

#2 Albie Morkel

Albie Morkel is just 38 years old

While a majority of the players participating in the Road Safety World Series are above 40, South Africa Legends' hard-hitting all-rounder, Albie Morkel, is one of the youngest players in this tourney at 38. Morkel announced his retirement from cricket in December 2018, scoring an unbeaten fifty in his last match.

The Indian fans remember him for his exploits while donning the Chennai Super Kings jersey in the IPL. Although he played for multiple IPL franchises, he achieved the most success when he played for MS Dhoni's team. He knows the art of finishing the games and hence will be a vital cog for South Africa Legends.

#1 Jonty Rhodes

Jonty Rhodes will lead South Africa Legends

Advertisement

The epitome of fitness, Jonty Rhodes, will captain the South Africa Legends team in this competition. Known for his acrobatic fielding, Rhodes will receive a lot of love from the Maharashtra fans because he has served as the fielding coach for Mumbai Indians. The 50-year-old from Natal did not play a single T20I game for South Africa but he represented his country in 245 ODI matches.

Also Read - 3 Indian fielders who are carrying the Jonty Rhodes legacy forward

The right-handed batsman played his last international match in 2003 and although he has taken part in T20 leagues, he does not have much experience of playing in this format. It will be interesting to see how Rhodes performs in the tournament.