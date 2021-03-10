Road Safety World Series 2021: Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

The latest fixture of the Road Safety World Series 2021 will see Bangladesh Legends take on Sri Lanka Legends on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Legends have made a poor start to their Road Safety World Series campaign. They are at the bottom of the pile, winless in their first two games. Both defeats have been by big margins, with Bangladesh Legends having a net run rate of -4.009, the worst in the Road Safety World Series 2021.

Mohammad Rafique’s men have struggled to put runs on the board in their first two games, with the Bangladesh Legends managing scores of 109 and 113/5 so far. The team's batsmen need to come to the party soon and Bangladesh Legends will hope to record their first victory in the Road Safety World Series 2021 on Wednesday.

While Bangladesh Legends have struggled immensely, Sri Lanka Legends sit pretty in second spot in the Road Safety World Series standings. They have lost just one game this season, with the team winning both their games since the tournament resumed this month.

Tillakaratne Dilshan has led from the front, with the opener being the second-highest run-scorer in the Road Safety World Series 2021 with 138 runs to his name. The Sri Lanka Legends bowlers put in a great display in their last game, bowling out South Africa Legends for just 89 runs. They chased down the total with ease, winning the game by nine wickets.

With players like Rangana Herath and Nuwan Kulasekara bowling well, the Sri Lanka legends have all their bases covered in the Road Safety World Series 2021.

Road Safety World Series 2021: Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends - Match Details

Date: March 10, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Weather Report

Average temperatures have gone up over the last few days, and that trend will continue with temperatures hovering around 32 degrees Celsius for Wednesday's game. Clear weather and humidity in the region of 30-40% are expected.

Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Pitch Report

Kevin Pietersen widely praised the ground staff for preparing a good surface, which saw 370 runs scored in total last night. While technically proficient batsmen have found runs easy to come by on the surface, both spinners and pacers have picked up wickets too.

Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Probable XIs

Bangladesh Legends: Nazimuddin, Javed Omar, Nafees Iqbal, Rajin Saleh, Hannan Sarkar, Mohammad Rafique (c), Mohammad Sharif, Khaled Mashud (w), Mushfiqur Rahman, Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga (w), Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Ajantha Mendis, Russel Arnold, Malinda Warnapura, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Dhammika Prasad

Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Match Prediction

Past records suggest Sri Lanka Legends are the favorites to win Wednesday's contest. They are the in-form team, with their playing 11 looking more settled than Bangladesh Legends.

Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Streaming Details

Live stream of the Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match will be available on the Voot app and JioTV. The Road Safety World Series 2021 will be broadcasted on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema, FTA channel Rishtey Cineplex in India.