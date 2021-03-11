Road Safety World Series 2021: England Legends vs South Africa Legends | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

The latest fixture of the Road Safety World Series sees England Legends take on South Africa Legends. Kevin Pietersen’s men have been on a roll, and are yet to lose a game this season.

They have hit the ground running in the Road Safety World Series. The skipper has led from the front, with Kevin Pietersen scoring 117 runs in his first two games. Monty Panesar has been a revelation in the powerplay, with four wickets in the Road Safety World Series.

Strong batting performances have been England Legends’ forte, and they became the first team to beat India Legends last time out. Putting up a target of 189, England Legends survived a late onslaught by Irfan Pathan and Manpreet Gony to win the game by six runs.

The result took them to third in the table, with eight points from two games. England Legends will look to continue their winning run when they face South Africa Legends on Thursday.

South Africa Legends lost the only game they have played since the Road Safety World Series resumed when Sri Lanka Legends beat them by nine wickets. South Africa collapsed in an abysmal batting performance that game, getting bowled out for 89.

But with players like Jonty Rhodes, Justin Kemp and Alviro Petersen in their ranks, they will look to give England legends a tough fight in Raipur.

Match Day: South Africa Legends Vs Sri Lanka Legends

Road Safety World Series 2021: England Legends vs South Africa Legends Match Details

Date: March 11, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

England Legends vs South Africa Legends Weather Report

For the first time this Road Safety World Series, the game will not be played under clear skies. Periodic clouds are predicted throughout the game, but there is no threat of rain. The average temperature will be around 27 degrees Celsius.

England Legends vs South Africa Legends Pitch Report

The average score on the wicket is 132, but batsmen can get runs on it if they play to their strengths. Spinners have been in business more than pacers in Raipur, and three out of the top four wicket-takers in the Road Safety World Series have been spinners.

England Legends vs South Africa Legends probable XIs

England Legends: Phil Mustard(w), Kevin Pietersen(c), Darren Maddy, Chris Schofield, Gavin Hamilton, Kabir Ali, James Tredwell, Chris Tremlett, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Monty Panesar, Matthew Hoggard

South Africa Legends: Morne van Wyk(w), Alviro Petersen, Loots Bosman, Andrew Puttick, Jonty Rhodes(c), Justin Kemp, Zander de Bruyn, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Nantie Hayward, Thandi Tshabalala

England Legends vs South Africa Legends Match Prediction

England Legends find themselves in a purple patch at the start of the series. Their bowlers are bowling well, and Kevin Pietersen at the top makes them a threatening outfit. Expect them to be too much to handle for South Africa Legends.

England Legends vs South Africa Legends live streaming details

Live stream of the India Legends vs England Legends match will be available on the Voot app and JioTV. The Road Safety World Series 2021 will be broadcast on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema, FTA channel Rishtey Cineplex in India.