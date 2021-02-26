Road Safety World Series 2021 player list for all teams and full squads

The Road Safety World Series 2021 will resume next week, with the organizers declaring the squads of all participating teams on Thursday.

Last year, India Legends, South Africa Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, Australia Legends, and West Indies Legends played in the Road Safety World Series. Unfortunately, the Australia Legends will not play this year. The organizers have replaced Brett Lee's team with England Legends and Bangladesh Legends.

The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara, Tino Best, TM Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Kevin Pietersen, Monty Panesar, Mohammed Rafique, Khaled Mahmud, Makhaya Ntini, and Jonty Rhodes will be in action in the Road Safety World Series 2021.

India Legends, who are currently atop the standings with two wins in two, will resume their campaign against Bangladesh Legends on March 5 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

All matches of the Road Safety World Series 2021 will be played at the same venue, with the games set to start at 7.00 PM IST.

Here's a look at the full squads of all teams.

Road Safety World Series 2021 squads

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in action for India Legends during Road Safety World Series 2020

Sri Lanka Legends: Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Thilan Thushara, Nuwan Kulasekara, Russel Arnold, Ajantha Mendis, Farveez Maharoof, Sanath Jayasuriya, Manjula Prasad, Malinda Warnapura, Dammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Chamara Kapugedra, Tillakratne Dilshan, Dulanjana Wijesinghe.

Bangladesh Legends: Khaled Mahmud, Mohammed Sharif, Mushfiqur Rahman, A N M Mamun Ur Rashed, Nafees Iqbal, Mohammad Rafique, Abdur Razzak, Khaled Mashud, Hannan Sarker, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alamgir Kabir.

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony.

South Africa Legends: Morne Van Wyk, Alviro Petersen, Nicky Boje, Andrew Puttick, Thandi Tshabalala, Loots Bosman, Llyod Norris Jones, Zander de Bruyn, Monde Zondeki, Garnett Kruger, Roger Telemachus, Jonty Rhodes, Makhaya Ntini, Justin Kemp.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Dwayne Smith, Ryan Austin, William Perkins, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Pedro Collins, Ridley Jacobs, Narsingh Deonarine, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn.

England Legends: Kevin Pietersen, Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Monty Panesar, Nick Compton, Kabir Ali, Usman Afzaal, Matthew Hoggard, James Tindall, Chris Tremlett, Sajid Mahmood, James Tredwell, Chris Schoefield, Johnathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom.