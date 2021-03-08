Road Safety World Series 2021: South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends | Preview, full squads, match prediction and live streaming details

South Africa Legends, the only team yet to play a Road Safety World Series 2021 fixture after its resumption, takes on Sri Lanka Legends on Monday.

The team has been part of the Road Safety World Series since last year, where it made a winning start. South Africa Legends are placed fourth in the table and can go as high as second with a win against Sri Lanka Legends.

Led by the affable Jonty Rhodes, South Africa Legends will look to keep their winning run going. Justin Kemp, Makhaya Ntini and Zander de Bruyn are some of the players part of the side this season.

Their opponents, the Sri Lanka Legends, have already started the competition with a bang. They beat the West Indies Legends by five wickets in their first Road Safety World Series 2021 match, chasing down the target of 158 with an over to go.

After a clinical bowling performance, skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan’s 47 and Upul Tharanga’s 53* meant the chase never looked in doubt. The thumping win took them to second in the Road Safety World Series points table, with eight points from three matches.

With some exciting players on both sides, the South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends game promises to be a great encounter.

Road Safety World Series 2021: South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Match Details

Date: March 8, 2021 (Monday)

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Weather Report

The weather has not been an issue during the Road Safety World Series, and the same is expected on Monday as well. The average temperature will be around 29 degrees Celsius at the start, before dropping below 25 later on. Clear skies and low humidity levels will be prevalent throughout.

South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Pitch Report

The first three Road Safety World Series 2021 games have been won by chasing teams, with teams batting first struggling to defend totals. Teams defending totals have been left handicapped by below-par batting efforts in the first innings, with two out of the three games in Raipur seeing first-innings scores of less than 115.

South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Full Squads

South Africa Legends Squad: Morne van Wyk(w), Andrew Puttick, Alviro Petersen, Jonty Rhodes(c), Loots Bosman, Justin Kemp, Zander de Bruyn, Garnett Kruger, Monde Zondeki, Nantie Hayward, Makhaya Ntini, Roger Telemachus, Thandi Tshabalala, Lloyd Norris Jones

Sri Lanka Legends Squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga(w), Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Ajantha Mendis, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Dhammika Prasad, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Malinda Warnapura, Dulanjana Wijesinghe

South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Match Prediction

Sri Lanka Legends have the added advantage of having already played a game this season. The team looks well settled and go into the game as favorites considering they are well versed with the playing conditions.

South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends live streaming details

Live stream of the South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match will be available on the Voot app and JioTV. The Road Safety World Series 2021 will be broadcasted on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema, FTA channel Rishtey Cineplex in India.

