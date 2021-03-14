Road Safety World Series 2021: Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends| Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

England Legends will look to bounce back from a shock Road Safety World Series defeat on Sunday when they take on Sri Lanka Legends.

They made a blistering start to their Road Safety World Series 2021 campaign, winning their first three games on the trot. But Kevin Pietersen’s men were handed a reality check when South Africa Legends trounced them by eight wickets in their last game.

Their ever-reliable batting line-up came up short, getting bowled out for 121. The below-par score was never enough, as South Africa Legends wrapped up the chase in just 13 overs.

Despite the heavy loss, England Legends find themselves third in the table with 12 points. They will consider the South Africa Legends game a blip, with players like Monty Panesar, Kevin Pietersen and Ryan Sidebottom impressive on various occasions.

They face Sri Lanka Legends on Sunday, who are among the favorites to win the Road Safety World Series 2021. The team has lost just one game all season, with their batting powering them to victories.

Sri Lanka Legends dispatched Bangladesh Legends with ease in their last game, beating them by 42 runs. They put 180 runs on the board, with Upul Tharanga (99*) narrowly missing out on what would have been the first century of the Road Safety World Series. Their clinical bowling effort saw Bangladesh Legends restricted to 138/6, with Tillakaratne Dilshan once again shining with the ball.

Players from the side top both the highest wicket-taker and run-scorer lists. While Tharanga has scored 179 runs this year, Dilshan is the leading wicket-taker in the Road Safety World Series with eight scalps.

Their all-round effort has meant a win against England Legends will take them to the top of the Road Safety World Series points table. With both teams having impressive squads, the England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match up has all the hallmarks of a Road Safety World Series classic.

Road Safety World Series 2021: Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends Match Details

Date: March 14, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends Weather Report

The weather is clear for an uninterrupted game of cricket, with no chance of rain during the match. The average temperature will hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends Pitch Report

The Raipur surface has balanced out over the past few games, with the average score moving up to 145. It has been a perfect T20 wicket, with the surface offering something for both bowlers and batsmen.

Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends probable XIs

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga(w), Chamara Silva, Russel Arnold, Malinda Warnapura, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Dulanjana Wijesinghe, Thilan Thushara, Farveez Maharoof

England Legends: Phil Mustard(w), Kevin Pietersen(c), Darren Maddy, Usman Afzaal, Chris Schofield, Kabir Ali, James Tredwell, Jim Troughton, Chris Tremlett, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Monty Panesar

Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends Match Prediction

The Road Safety World Series fixture is too close to call. Sri Lanka Legends are a well-oiled outfit, while England Legends have proven match-winners that can turn the game on its head. Considering recent form, Sri Lanka start the game as slight favorites.

Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends live streaming details

Live stream of the India Legends vs England Legends match will be available on the Voot app and JioTV. The Road Safety World Series 2021 will be broadcast on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema, FTA channel Rishtey Cineplex in India.