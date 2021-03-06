Road Safety World Series 2021: Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

Match six of the Road Safety World Series 2021 will see Sri Lanka Legends take on the West Indies Legends. Both teams were part of the Road Safety World Series last year before it halted prematurely and resumed from where they left off in 2020.

Sri Lanka Legends are currently third in the Road Safety World Series standings. They have four points from two games and will look to add to their tally on Saturday.

Sri Lanka Legends captain Tillakaratne Dilshan will be confident about his team’s chances this year. Swashbuckling opener Sanath Jayasuriya is part of the side, with the spin department boasting Ajantha Mendis and Rangana Herath.

Great seeing these blokes @RSWorldSeries @AlviroPetersen #makhaya memories .. good ones and bad (Got a pair to Mak at the Wanderers🤦🏻‍♂️) What fun though😃 pic.twitter.com/ZsHU2irOpU — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) March 6, 2021

On the other hand, West Indies Legends captain Brian Lara will look to guide his team to their first win of the Road Safety World Series. West Indies Legends are yet to win a game in the T20 competition, losing two in two. The likes of Tino Best, Dwayne Smith, and Carl Hooper are also part of West Indies Legends.

Road Safety World Series 2021: Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends Match Details

Date: March 6, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends Weather Report

Clear skies with an average temperature of 28 degrees Celsius will welcome viewers at the start of the game. Temperatures will later drop into the low 20s as the game progresses, with dew set to play a role as well.

Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends Pitch Report

Bangladesh Legends managed just 109 yesterday, but that was largely down to India Legends’ efficient bowling effort. In response, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag showed the pitch is batting-friendly, scoring 114 in just 10.1 overs. The captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends Full Squads

Sri Lanka Legends Squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Kapugedera(w), Chamara Silva, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Ajantha Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Dulanjana Wijesinghe, Malinda Warnapura, Thilan Thushara, Chinthaka Jayasinghe

West Indies Legends Squad: Brian Lara(c), Dwayne Smith, Narsingh Deonarine, William Perkins, Ridley Jacobs(w), Carl Hooper, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Adam Sanford, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn, Pedro Collins, Renford Pinnock, Dinanath Ramnarine, Ryan Austin

Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends Match Prediction

Sri Lanka Legends look the stronger team on paper as they have a well-rounded side. They will start Saturday's Road Safety World Series game as favorites.

Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends live streaming details

Live stream of the Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends match will be available on the Voot app and JioTV. The Road Safety World Series 2021 will be broadcasted on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema, FTA channel Rishtey Cineplex in India.