Road Safety World Series 2022, Match 10, Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka Legends will lock horns with the South Africa Legends in the 10th match of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 on Sunday. The Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore will host this exciting contest.

Sri Lanka Legends have got off to a fantastic start to the competition, winning both their games so far. They beat the Australia Legends in their opening game and carried forward the winning momentum to defeat England Legends in their next.

The bowlers were brilliant and knocked over England Legends on 78 in 19 overs. Sanath Jayasuriya starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 4/3 in his four overs, which included two maidens. The batters then stepped up and chased down the total to win the game by seven wickets. They will look to stay unbeaten when they face the South Africa Legends on Sunday.

On the other hand, the South Africa Legends haven't had the best of starts to the tournament, losing to India Legends in their opening game. They bounced back to thump the New Zealand Legends by nine wickets in their next match. Their following fixture against England Legends was washed out due to rain.

Against New Zealand Legends, Johan Botha and Thandi Tshabalala picked up four and three wickets, respectively, to restrict the Kiwis to 99. Andrew Puttick, opening the batting, remained unbeaten on 51 to guide his side across the line in the 14th over.

Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends, Match 10, Road Safety World Series T20, 2022

Date and Time: September 18 2022, Sunday, 03:30 pm IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends Pitch Report

The pitch at the Holkar Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can start playing their strokes freely. We can expect the pacers to use a number of slower deliveries while bowling on this deck.

Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperatures in Indore expected to hover between 21 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends Probable XIs

Sri Lanka Legends

Probable XI

Dilshan Munaweera, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga (wk), Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chamara Silva, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis.

South Africa Legends

Probable XI

Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (wk), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Henry Davids, Jonty Rhodes (c), Johan Botha, Johan van der Wath, Eddie Leie, Thandi Tshabalala, Garnett Kruger.

Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends Match Prediction

Sri Lanka Legends are unbeaten in the competition whereas South Africa Legends have bounced back after losing their opening fixture. Both sides are expected to come out hard against each other on Sunday as two crucial points will be up for grabs.

Sri Lanka Legends are looking in fine form and should be able to come out on top in the upcoming contest.

Prediction: Sri Lanka Legends to win this encounter.

Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel.

Live Streaming: Voot & Jio TV

