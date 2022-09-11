Road Safety World Series 2022, Match 2, Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh Legends will take on West Indies Legends in Match 2 of the Road Safety World Series 2022 at Green Park in Kanpur on Sunday, September 11.

West Indies Legends lost to India Legends by 12 runs in their semi-final match last season. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Legends finished sixth in the standings with just one victory from five matches.

BD-L vs WI-L Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends, Match 2, Road Safety World Series 2022

Date & Time: Sunday, September 11; 3.30 pm IST.

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur.

BD-L vs WI-L Pitch Report

The pitch in Kanpur is a a good one to bat on, and batters are likely to score in bulk. Fans can look forward to another high-scoring contest on Sunday.

BD-L vs WI-L Weather Report

The weather is expected to be party cloudy in Kanpur, with no chance of rain.

BD-L vs WI-L Probable XI

Bangladesh Legends Probable Playing XI

Playing XI: Shahadat Hossain (c), Nazmus Sadat, Nazimuddin, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Mehrab Hossain, Elias Sunny, Dhiman Ghosh, Khaled Mashud, Abdur Razzak, Mohammad Sharif.

West Indies Legends

West Indies Legends skipper Brian Lara is likely to miss the opening encounter vs Bangladesh Legends.

Playing XI: Daren Powell, Dwayne Smith, Kirk Edwards, Narsingh Deonarine, Danza Hyatt, Dario Barthley, William Perkins, Devendra Bishoo, Jerome Taylor, Suleiman Benn, Krishmar Santokie.

BD-L vs WI-L Match Prediction

West Indies Legends made it to the semis last season, while Bangladesh Legends had a poor run in the competition. Thus, the Windies are expected to win by a big margin.

Prediction: West Indies Legends to win this clash.

BD-L vs WI-L TV and live telecast details

TV: Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel.

Live Streaming: Voot & Jio TV

