Road Safety World Series 2022, Match 7, Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh Legends will square off against New Zealand Legends in the seventh match of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022. This will be the last game at Green Park in Kanpur before the action shifts to Indore.

Bangladesh Legends suffered a heavy loss to West Indies Legends in their opening game of the competition. They failed to adapt to the conditions and as a result, got off to a losing start. They will hope to put in a much-improved performance against New Zealand Legends on Thursday.

After electing to bat first, none of the Bangladesh’s batters got going as they were knocked over for 98. The bowlers tried hard and did pick up four wickets but did not have a total to defend as the opposition chased down the target in the 16th over.

New Zealand Legends also lost their opening fixture of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022. They were beaten comprehensively by South Africa Legends and will be eager to register their first win when they take on Bangladesh Legends in their next game.

Batting first, only two batters got to double digits with Dean Brownlie scoring 48 as they managed to score only 99 in their 20 overs. The bowlers also failed to turn up and lost the game by nine wickets.

Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Match 7, Road Safety World Series T20, 2022

Date and Time: September 15th 2022, Thursday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends Pitch Report

The pitch at Green Park assists slow bowlers as there is turn on offer. The batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, they can play their strokes freely.

Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Thursday, with the temperature expected to hover between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends Probable XIs

Bangladesh Legends

Probable XI

Tushar Imran, Abdur Razzak, Shahadat Hossain (c), Dhiman Ghosh (wk), Mohammad Sharif, Nazimuddin, Alok Kapali, Aftab Ahmed, Abul Hasan, Dolar Mahmud, Nazmus Sadat

New Zealand Legends

Probable XI

Anton Devcich, Ross Taylor (c), Neil Broom, Dean Brownlie, Craig McMillan, Aaron Redmond, Gareth Hopkins (wk), Jacob Oram, Shane Bond, Bruce Martin, Hamish Bennett

Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends Match Prediction

Both Bangladesh Legends and New Zealand Legends have lost their respective opening fixtures and will be eager to grab their first win of the competition. Expect them to come out hard on Thursday.

New Zealand Legends look strong on paper and expect them to beat Bangladesh Legends.

Prediction: New Zealand Legends to win this encounter.

Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel.

Live Streaming: Voot & Jio TV

