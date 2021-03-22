Irfan Pathan shares fun picture with India Legends teammates on flight

India Legends all-rounder Irfan Pathan has shared an endearing picture with his teammates on a flight. India Legends defeated Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs in the Road Safety World Series final on Sunday.

Taking to his Twitter account, Irfan Pathan uploaded a happy picture with members of the India Legends squad. Apart from Irfan Pathan, India Legends skipper Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh and Rohan Gavaskar can also be seen in the picture.

The cheerful image displays the wonderful camaraderie between the former India cricketers. Along with the pictures, Irfan Pathan tagged Tendulkar and the other team members and shared the caption:

“The team and the leader."

India Legends dominated the tournament and came up with a commanding performance in the final as well against Sri Lanka Legends.

Batting first, they lost Virender Sehwag for 10 and S Badrinath for 7. Skipper Tendulkar steadied things with 30 from 23. Following his dismissal, Yuvraj Singh and Man of the Match Yusuf Pathan went berserk on the Sri Lankan bowlers.

While Yuvraj Singh hammered 60 from 41 balls with the aid of four fours and as many sixes, Yusuf Pathan posted an unbeaten knock of 62 from 36 balls, smashing four fours and five sixes.

With the ball, Yusuf Pathan claimed the key wickets of Tillakaratne Dilshan (21) and Sanath Jayasuriya (43). Irfan Pathan then chipped in by dismissing Charama Silva (2) and Upul Tharanga (13).

Chinthaka Jayasinghe (40) and Kaushalya Weeraratne (38) tried hard to chase the target, but Sri Lanka Legends were held to 167 for 7.

Irfan Pathan’s contribution to India Legends in the Road Safety World Series

Irfan Pathan had a decent tournament for India Legends, chipping in with valuable contributions at different points of the series.

In seven games, Pathan picked up as many wickets at an average of 27.86. Sri Lanka Legends skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan was the leading wicket-taker in the series with 12 scalps.

With the bat, Irfan Pathan contributed 126 runs at a strike rate of 185.29. He blasted an unbeaten 61 from 34, with four fours and five sixes in the match against England Legends. India, though, went down by six runs in what was a thrilling encounter.