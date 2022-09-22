Road Safety World Series T20 2022, Match 15, Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Australia Legends will take on South Africa Legends in the 15th match of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022. Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun will host this exciting encounter on Friday, September 23.

Australia Legends got off to a losing start to the competition. They lost their opening game against Sri Lanka Legends but bounced back to win their next game against Bangladesh Legends. It was a nail-biting contest.

Bowling first, the Australian bowlers did a decent job of restricting Bangladesh Legends to 158 at the end of their 20 overs. In response, they had a shaky start, but Brad Haddin played a blinder of a knock and remained unbeaten on 58 off just 37 balls to take his side across the line on the last ball. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

South Africa Legends, on the other hand, have managed to win only a single game out of four, with one being washed out due to rain. They faced Sri Lanka Legends in their last game and suffered a loss. It was a close-fought contest.

Garnett Kruger picked up two wickets as it helped the Proteas restrict the Lankan side to 165/6. Morne van Wyk looked good for his 76 at the top of the order but lacked support from the other end. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually fell short by 11 runs. They will be eager to get back to winning ways when they take on Australia Legends on Friday.

Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends Match Details:

Match: Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends, Match 15, Road Safety World Series T20, 2022

Date and Time: September 23, 2022, Friday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun

Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface. The surface may get better under lights. We can expect the team winning the toss to chase at this venue.

Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends Weather Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a game of cricket. Heavy rainfall is predicted on Friday, with the temperature expected to hover between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends Probable XIs

Australia Legends

Probable XI

Shane Watson (c), Cameron White, Brad Haddin (wk), Brad Hodge, Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, John Hastings, Bryce McGain, Brett Lee, Dirk Nannes, and George Horlin.

South Africa Legends

Probable XI

Morne van Wyk (wk), Andrew Puttick, Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes (c), Johan Botha, Zander de Bruyn, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Vernon Philander, and Alan Dawson.

Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends Match Prediction

Australia Legends will be riding with confidence after their last ball win in their last game. South Africa Legends are coming off a loss in their previous fixture and will have to be on their toes to challenge the upbeat Aussies.

Australia Legends have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Australia Legends to win this encounter.

Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel.

Live Streaming: Voot & Jio TV

LIVE POLL Q. Brett Lee to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far