Road Safety World Series T20 2022, Match 20, England Legends vs Australia Legends: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

England Legends will take on Australia Legends in the last league game of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022. Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur will host this exciting contest on Tuesday, September 27.

England Legends have already been knocked out of the competition. They lost three out of four games, while one was washed out due to rain. They faced India Legends in their last game and suffered a heavy loss.

In a rain-curtailed fixture of 15-overs-per-side, the England bowlers struggled as the India Legends posted 170 on the board. Stephen Parry picked up three wickets. The batters then faltered in the chase as they managed to score only 130 at the end of their 15 overs, losing the game by 40 runs. They will hope to finish the competition on a winning note.

Australia Legends, meanwhile, have kept their playoff qualification alive by beating West Indies Legends in their last game. They have won two games so far, lost one and one was washed out due to rain. It was a solid performance from them against the Caribbean side on Sunday.

Batting first, West Indies Legends set a target of 179. Bryce McGain picked up three wickets for Australia Legends. In response, openers Shane Watson (88) and Alex Doolan (56) helped Australia Legends chase down the total in the 16th over to win the game by eight wickets. They will look to seal a semi-final berth by beating England Legends on Tuesday.

England Legends vs Australia Legends Match Details:

Match: England Legends vs Australia Legends, Match 20, Road Safety World Series T20, 2022

Date and Time: September 27, 2022, Tuesday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

England Legends vs Australia Legends Pitch Report

The pitch at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium is a balanced track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely on to the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

England Legends vs Australia Legends Weather Forecast

The temperature on Tuesday is expected to range between 24 and 31 degrees Celsius. Rain is predicted during the night in Raipur.

England Legends vs Australia Legends Probable XIs

England Legends

Probable XI

Phil Mustard (wk), Ian Bell (c), Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Rikki Clarke, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Stuart Meaker, Stephen Parry, Jade Dernbach, and James Tindall.

Australia Legends

Probable XI

Shane Watson (c), Alex Doolan, Nathan Reardon, Brad Haddin, Ben Dunk (wk), Brad Hodge, Callum Ferguson, Jason Krejza, Chadd Sayers, Dirk Nannes, and Bryce McGain.

England Legends vs Australia Legends Match Prediction

It is a must-win game for Australia Legends to qualify for the semi-finals. England Legends, who have already been knocked out of the tournament, will look to spoil the party of the Aussies and finish the competition on a high.

Australia Legends have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Australia Legends to win this encounter.

England Legends vs Australia Legends details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel.

Live Streaming: Voot & Jio TV

