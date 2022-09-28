Road Safety World Series T20 2022, Semifinal 2, Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka Legends will square off against West Indies Legends in the second semi-final of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022. The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur will play host to the contest.

Sri Lanka Legends finished the league stage at the top of the table, winning four out of five games to get to 18 points. They have looked unstoppable in this year’s competition.

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh Legends comprehensively in their last league game. After being asked to bat first, the Lankan side posted a mammoth 213 on the board, thanks to contributions from Mahela Udawatte (43), Sanath Jayasuriya (37) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (51).

Dilshan then picked up three wickets as Sri Lanka restricted Bangladesh Legends to 143 and won the game by 70 runs. They will look to put up a similar performance against the Caribbean side.

West Indies Legends, on the other hand, finished fourth in the league stage. They won two, lost one, and two fixtures were washed out as they accumulated 12 points.

They faced Australia Legends in their last league game and lost. On the back of a fifty from Dwayne Smith (65 off 33 balls), West Indies Legends posted 178 on the board in 20 overs.

The bowlers struggled to pick up wickets and failed to defend the total, losing the game by eight wickets. The Caribbean side will look to bounce back in the semi-finals of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022.

Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends, Semi-Final 2, Road Safety World Series T20, 2022

Date and Time: September 29, 2022, Thursday, 07:30pm IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends Pitch Report

The pitch at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium assists the batters. They can hit through the line from ball one. The bowlers will have to hit the right areas consistently to avoid damage. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends Weather Forecast

The temperature on Thursday is expected to hover between 24 and 31 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain-interruptions during the course of the game.

Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends Probable XIs

Sri Lanka Legends

Probable XI

Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Sanath Jayasuriya, Asela Gunaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Isuru Udana, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Chamara Silva, Mahela Udawatte, Dhammika Prasad.

West Indies Legends

Probable XI

Dwayne Smith, William Perkins (wk), Kirk Edwards (c), Danza Hyatt, Narsingh Deonarine, Daren Powell, Jerome Taylor, Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo, Dave Mohammed, Krishmar Santokie.

Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends Match Prediction

Sri Lanka Legends are unbeaten in the competition so far, whereas West Indies Legends are coming off a loss in their last game. Caribbean players need to fire in unison to challenge the high-flying Sri Lanka Legends on Thursday.

Sri Lanka Legends look a settled unit and expect them to reach the final.

Prediction: Sri Lanka Legends to win this encounter.

Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel.

Live Streaming: Voot & Jio TV

