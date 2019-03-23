×
Roaring Chennai spinners wrap up Bangalore at 70

IANS
NEWS
News
25   //    23 Mar 2019, 22:27 IST
IANS Image
Chennai: Chennai Super Kings' Ambati Rayudu in action during the first IPL 2019 match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Chennai, March 23 (IANS) An exceptional bowling effort by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) saw Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) succumbing at a paltry total of 70 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019's opening game at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Saturday.

Such was the dominance of CSK bowlers that half of the Bengalore batsmen were back to the dressing room with just 45 runs on board in 9.2 overs.

First of all, off-spinner Harbhajan Singh (3/20) rattled the visiting top order before Imran Tahir (3/9) joined the party, rocking the middle order while Ravindra Jadeja (2/15) also jolted Bangalore on couple of occasions.

Put into bat, Bangalore openers Virat Kohli (6) and Parthiv Patel started cautiously but the visiting skipper, trying to pull a shorter delivery from Harbhajan, only handed an easy catch to Ravindra Jadeja at deep midwicket.

Harbhajan then struck twice to pack back incoming batsman Moeen Ali (9) and a dangerous AB de Villiers (9).

Soon, the visitors lost their fourth wicket as newcomer Shimron Hetmyer tried for a quick single. However, there was no response from his partner Parthiv and he was stranded in the middle. Suresh Raina, who was at cover, took no time in hurling the ball to M.S. Dhoni who got ample time to knocks off the bails.

Tahir was the next to strike as a Shivam Dube's thick edge on his delivery landed safely in the hands of Shane Watson at slip to send Bangalore reeling at 45/5.

With just the addition of five runs, it was Jadeja's turn, who dismissed Colin de Grandhomme (4) before Tahir struck twice in quick succession to make Bangalore's scorecard read 59/8.

It was a cakewalk for the Chennai bowlers then as Jadeja accounted for the wicket of Umesh Yadav and Dwayne Bravo put the final nail in the coffin, sending back Parthiv to wrap up Bangalore innings.

Parthiv was the top scorer for Bangalore with 29 runs and nobody else was able to touch the double-digit score.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 70 all out (Parthiv Patel 29, AB de Villiers 9; Imran Tahir 3/9, Harbhajan Singh 3/20) vs Chennai Super Kings

IANS
NEWS
