Rohit's 67 helps Mumbai post 155/4 vs Chennai

IANS
NEWS
News
7   //    26 Apr 2019, 22:17 IST
IANS Image
Chennai: Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma in action during the 44th match of IPL 2019 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on April 26, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Chennai, April 26 (IANS) Some disciplined bowling by Chennai Super Kings restricted Mumbai Indians to a modest 155/4 as Rohit Sharma contributed with a 48-ball 67 in an Indian Premier League (IPL) contest at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Friday.

Rohit and Evin Lewis (32 off 30) were involved in a 75-run partnership for the second wicket and at one stage it looked as if the visitors will reach a massive total. However, after the fall of Lewis, the Chennai bowlers bowled economically and picked up wickets at regular intervals to deny Mumbai a big total.

For Chennai, Mitchell Santner was the pick of the bowlers as he impressed with figures of 2/13 from his four overs while Deepak Chahar, who was the only Chennai bowler to leak runs, and Imran Tahir picked a wicket each.

Deepak conceded 46 runs from his four overs.

Put into bat, Chahar came up with an early breakthrough as he packed back an in-form Quinton de Kock (15) with Mumbai at 24 runs in 2.4 overs. While trying to go for the maximum, de Kock misread Deepak's slower delivery and a top-edge off his bat went up in the air and Ambati Rayudu took the catch with ease.

Lewis and Rohit then tried to repair the damage and took their side past the 50-run mark in 6.5 overs. They then steadily propelled Mumbai near the three-digit mark before Santner dismissed Lewis with Mumbai's scorecard reading 99/2.

Tahir further jolted the visitors as he sent back incoming batsman Krunal Pandya (1) cheaply, reducing Mumbai to 101/3.

After the addition of 21 runs in the visitor's score, Santner struck again to pick up the crucial wicket of a well-settled Rohit Sharma in the 17th over. Rohit's knock contained six boundaries and three hits into the stands.

Hardik Pandya (23 unbeaten off 18) and Keiron Pollard (13 unbeaten off 12) then added 33 runs in the remaining 22 balls as Mumbai reached a fighting total.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 155/4 (Rohit Sharma 67, Evin Lewis 32; Mitchell Santner 2/13) vs Chennai Super Kings

