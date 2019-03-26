Rohit Sharma extends partnership with Adidas

Global sportswear giant adidas has extended its partnership with Indian cricketer and all-rounder, Rohit Sharma. The ace batsman recently became the third fastest batsman —along with former India skipper Sourav Ganguly—to have completed 8,000 runs in ODI cricket.

adidas has been propagating young talent in the country, late last year adidas signed up with Hima Das, Manpreet Singh, and more recently Swapna Barman. Extension of their association with Rohit underlines how the brand continues to inspire young India through the stories of Indian icons. Rohit has been associated with adidas since 2013, and has since been the face of adidas India. He is a role model for any young aspiring athlete wanting to take to sport. It’s not only cricket, Rohit’ has extended support to sports beyond cricket which has contributed to the development of the overall sports culture in the country. Rohit is also a big advocate of Run For The Oceans and supports the global movement against Marine Plastic Pollution.

“I feel adidas is the best brand for athletes – I truly believe in their products and the comfort and benefit they offer me in my sport. Further, they have continuously stepped in to provide customized solutions to athletes, including me, thereby helping us overcome many injuries. In my association with the brand over the last six years, I have witnessed adidas has been a major catalyst in making a positive difference to people’s lives on the sporting field and off it. It is the leading sports brand and has played a key role in promoting sports at grassroots, which includes providing world-class platforms and experiences accessible to amateurs and pro-athletes. I am happy to have played my role to enable the brand position itself strongly and emerge as a leader across categories, be it cricket, training, football, or running. I look forward to our association going from strength to strength.”, said Rohit Sharma.

“At adidas, we believe through sport, we have the power to change lives, and our association with Rohit will craft new journeys for youth to look upto. With his undying passion for sports and the creativity that he brings to the field, henot only makes the game of cricket more beautiful, but in the process also inspires young athletes both on and off the field. Rohit is also an ambassador of change,continuously propagating a message that helps the world to become a better place to live in. We are extremely happy to continue on this journey of bringing a positive change along with Rohit”,said Mr. Sharad Singla, Director Brand Marketing, adidas India.

Rohit has been an ardent fan of adidas and the brands innovative line of products—always delivering the best in terms of technology, design, and comfort. In 2018, Rohit and adidas together reached another milestone, where Rohit became the Ocean Squad Member of Run for the Oceans, a global running movement that uses the power of sports to raise awareness about the threat of marine plastic pollution.

adidas has a strong portfolio of athletes and clubs who define adidas’s commitment to sports in India and across the world. Rohit is a part of an elite pool of talent which includes Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba,Gareth Bale, James Harden, Naomi Osaka and Caroline Wozniacki, at the international level. adidas also works with leading football clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Bayern Munich.

In India, Rohit is joined by Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hima Das, Manpreet Singh, Dipika Pallikal, Zeel Desai, Nikhat Zareen, Siddhanth Banthia,Manjot Kalra, and the recently signed Swapna Barman, who wear the 3-Stripes with pride. They are also a key partner for Real Kashmir FC which has been one of the most inspiring sportstories to have come out of India in the recent years.

