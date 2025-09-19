"Rohit Sharma is Rohit Sharma today because of MS Dhoni" - When Gautam Gambhir lavished praise on Indian legend for Rohit's career resurrection

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir heaped praise on former Indian captain MS Dhoni for helping to resurrect Rohit Sharma's career during the 2023 Asia Cup. Gambhir's remarks came during the Super Four contest of the tournament against Sri Lanka, when Rohit scaled the 10,000-run mark in ODIs.The right-hander endured a mediocre start to his ODI career when he batted in the middle order until 2012. However, the then-skipper MS Dhoni made the bold move to bat Rohit at the top of the order once the 2013 season began.Rohit has since become one of the most accomplished white-ball batters in history, serving as India's opener.Talking about India's captain reaching the 10,000-run mark in ODIs, Gambhir said (via NDTV):&quot;Scoring 10,000 runs was not easy for him. Saw many ups and downs. Having seen that phase, Rohit, as a captain, will back youngsters who go through a difficult period. Rohit Sharma is Rohit Sharma today because of MS Dhoni. MS backed him continuously in his initial struggling phase.&quot;He added:&quot;If he wants to leave a legacy behind, not in terms of runs but as a captain, a lot will depend on how he backs the young players. It will be interesting to see how he grooms the upcoming players,&quot; Rohit has since overtaken Dhoni on the run-scoring charts in ODIs, currently sitting in fourth place among Indian batters with 11,168 runs in 273 games.Rohit Sharma recently led India to an ICC ODI title after 12 yearsBatting aside, Rohit Sharma has also achieved incredible success as Team India captain in the white-ball formats. Taking over from Virat Kohli in 2022, the 38-year-old led India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title in the West Indies and the USA.It was India's first ICC title since the triumph in the 2013 Champions Trophy in England. Rohit added a second ICC title as Indian captain in the 2025 Champions Trophy, India's first ODI ICC title in 12 years.The champion cricketer has retired from the Test and T20I formats in the past year but continues to be available in the 50-over format for India. Rohit boasts an outstanding record as the Indian captain, leading the side to 103 wins in 142 outings across formats.