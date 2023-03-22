Rohit Sharma's 5-year-old tweet goes viral after Suryakumar Yadav records 3 consecutive ducks in ODIs against Australia

Suryakumar Yadav had a forgettable outing in the ODI series against Australia. The right-handed batter got an opportunity to showcase his talent in the middle-order after Shreyas Iyer suffered an injury. However, Yadav failed to grab the golden chance and got out for golden ducks in all three of the games.

Yadav, who is the world number one batter in the T20I format, could not score even a single run in the ODI series.

Speedster Mitchell Starc trapped him in front of his stumps on the first ball that he faced in Mumbai and Vizag ODIs.

Earlier today, left-arm spinner Ashton Agar rattled his stumps on the first delivery of his innings in the Chennai ODI as well. With this performances, Suryakumar Yadav has earned a place in the unlucky club of batters who registered a hat-trick of ducks in ODI cricket.

While many fans on Twitter trolled Yadav for his disappointing show, a few members of the cricket universe also dug up a five-year-old tweet from Rohit Sharma which may help Yadav keep a positive mindset despite his failure.

"Sun will rise again tomorrow," Rohit Sharma tweeted in 2018.

Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 Sun will rise again tomorrow Sun will rise again tomorrow 😊

Will Suryakumar Yadav make a comeback like Rohit Sharma?

Rohit Sharma had posted the aforementioned tweet after the Indian selectors overlooked him for an away Test series against England in 2018. He made a magnificent comeback and is currently the skipper of the Indian Test team. Under his captaincy, India beat Australia 2-1 in a home series earlier this year.

Yadav has received multiple opportunities in the ODI format, but he is yet to establish himself as a match-winner. Due to his performances in T20I cricket, the team management has backed him a lot recently in the other formats.

India will not play any ODI matches in the next two months. It will be interesting to see if Yadav gets an opportunity to play when India return to the 50-over format after IPL 2023.

