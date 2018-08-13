Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Rohit Sharma's Test failure a nice problem for him to have, says Scott Styris

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Exclusive
1.88K   //    13 Aug 2018, 20:48 IST

Rohit Sha
Rohit Sharma is currently out of the India Test squad

Eight years ago, while playing a game of 'rocket-ball' with his teammates, Rohit Sharma twisted his ankle during practice, 15 minutes before the toss on his impending Test debut.

He got his chance in whites one and a half years later, and scored a century in his maiden game, but has not come close to translating his limited-overs success in Test cricket.

Scott Styris, who himself scored a century on Test debut, but was always deemed as a limited-overs specialist, spoke about how players like Rohit Sharma and Martin Guptill are the kind of players 'who just suit one version'.

The former New Zealand all-rounder, present at the Karnataka Premier League 2018's trophy launch, spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda.

"I'm not going to criticize either of those two because they are wonderful cricketers. I've been teammates with both. Some people just suit one version over the other," he said.

Another player who falls on the other end of the spectrum is Cheteshwar Pujara, who's played 59 Tests but only five ODIs. Styris believes that he doesn't see the same furore against Pujara's white-ball skills.

"I don't necessarily see the same criticism for someone like a Pujara and his Test game which is outstanding. He hasn't been able to work out the white ball game. Some players just find a way to find what suits their game a little more".

New Zealand v Australia - 1st Test: Day 1
Guptill averages less than 30 after 47 Tests

Guptill, who entered the New Zealand setup towards the final leg of Styris' career, has himself been a damp squib against the red-ball, averaging less than 30 after 47 Tests. Styris stated that both players are the 'best of the best', and their Test failure shouldn't be necessarily taken in a negative light.

"For Rohit Sharma and Martin Guptill, two of the best white-ball cricketers, it's a nice problem to have because they are the best of the best," Styris added.

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
