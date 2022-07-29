Rohit Sharma’s top 5 cracking one-liners to the media

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is all set to lead the side in the five-match T20I series against West Indies, which begins at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Friday, July 29. The star batter was rested for the preceding ODI series in which Shikhar Dhawan led the visitors to a 3-0 whitewash over the Windies.

Ahead of the T20I series, he interacted with the press and opened up on the team’s mindset and preparations.

A reporter asked the Indian captain about his equation and friendship with his ODI opening partner Dhawan, referring to a comment by former cricketer Pragyan Ojha.

Reacting to the query, a surprised Rohit came up with a hilarious reply:

“Pragyan? Pragyan aaj kal commentary karne laga hai kya? Sahi hai, chalo achhi baat hai (Pragyan? Has he started doing commentary? Well, alright, it's good)."

The 35-year-old’s reply left the media in splits. This is not the first time Rohit’s funny side has come to the fore during media interactions.

On that note, let’s take a look at five cracking one-liners delivered by the “Hitman” in press conferences over the years.

#1 “Agar main Pakistan ka coach bana to bilkul bataunga”

Rohit Sharma: "If I ever become the coach for Pakistan, I will tell them"

#INDvPAK #CWC19 Reporter: "What would you suggest to the Pakistani batsmen to come out of this crisis?"Rohit Sharma: "If I ever become the coach for Pakistan, I will tell them" Reporter: "What would you suggest to the Pakistani batsmen to come out of this crisis?"Rohit Sharma: "If I ever become the coach for Pakistan, I will tell them"#INDvPAK #CWC19 https://t.co/brrETRKGiu

Rohit was in sublime form at the 2019 ODI World Cup. He scored a brilliant hundred in the clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at Old Trafford. The right-handed batter smashed 140 off only 113 balls as the Men in Blue thumped Pakistan by 89 runs via the D/L method.

India scored 336 for five batting first and Pakistan were set a revised target of 302 in 40 overs. India then restricted their opponents to 212 for six in 40 overs as Rohit was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his fantastic knock.

At a post-game conference, he was asked if he would give any advice to the struggling Pakistan batting line-up.

Somewhat surprised by the question, Rohit replied:

“Agar main Pakistan ka coach bana to bilkul bataunga, abhi kya bataunga?” (If I ever become Pakistan’s coach, I will definitely let you know. What can I say right now).

#2 “You all guys wanted Rishabh Pant to play, right?”

During India’s 2019 World Cup clash against England in Birmingham, the Men in Blue were set to chase a mammoth 337.

Young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant came out to bat at No.4. He was sent in ahead of all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Pant contributed 32 while Pandya made 45. Despite a hundred from Rohit, India lost the match by 31 runs.

At the post-match conference, the Indian opener was asked whether he was surprised to see Pant coming into bat at No.4. The cricketer cheekily replied:

“No, not really because you all guys wanted Rishabh Pant to play right?, right from India, you were like where’s Rishabh Pant, where’s Rishabh Pant, there he is at No.4.”

#3 “If top three are batting well, we can’t retire hurt and come back to the pavilion”

The Indian opener during a press conference. Pic: Getty Images

While India lost the Test series to South Africa by a 2-1 margin during their 2017-18 tour, the visitors were brilliant in the ODIs, thumping the Proteas 5-1 in the six-match series.

The top three were in brilliant form throughout the series and were, in fact, the top-three run-getters in the ODIs. Virat Kohli hammered 558 runs in six games, Dhawan contributed 323 and Rohit 170.

Asked about the middle order not getting enough opportunities, the “Hitman” hilariously replied:

“I know our middle-order batsmen have not got enough opportunities. But if they don’t even get to bat, there’s nothing we can do. If top three are batting well, we can’t retire hurt and come back to the pavilion.”

#4 “Abhi achi cheez likhoge”

After a stop-start Test career, Rohit was given a new lifeline when he was promoted to open during the 2019 home series against South Africa. The talented batter grabbed his opportunity, smashing 176 and 127 in the first Test in Visakhapatnam.

At a press conference, he was asked about his impressive performance in the Test. At his cheeky best, he commented:

“Acha opportunity tha upar batting karne ka to full use karna tha, nahi to fir kaafi kuch hone wala tha. Mujhe pata tha, aap log kaafi kuch likh lete mere baare mein to isliye shayad, abhi achi cheez likhoge.” (I wanted to make full use of the opportunity to bat higher up the order. Or else, a lot would have happened, you guys (mediapersons) would have written a lot about me. Now you will write good things.)

#5 “Saala mat bolo yaar”

During the third Test of the series against South Africa in 2019, Rohit and Ajinkya Rahane added 267 in India’s first innings to lift the hosts from a 39 for three. While the former went on to score 212, Rahane contributed 115.

At a media interaction, a journalist asked Rohit about Rahane and used the line “saala chabuk batting karta hai.” The current Indian skipper was quite surprised at the use of the word “saala” in the query.

In a light-hearted tone, he advised the journo:

“Saala mat bolo yaar”.

With his witty one-liners, Rohit has always entertained fans and the media and, to his credit, in a rather harmless manner.

