Rohit Sharma vs Joe Root - comparing their stats after 171 ODIs

Rohit Sharma and Joe Root will be important players for their respective sides as India lock horns with England in a three-match ODI series from February 6 to 12.

Rohit made his ODI debut in June 2007 and has been one of the finest Indian players in this format. He has slammed 10,866 runs in 265 games at an average of 49.16, with 31 centuries and 57 fifties.

Meanwhile, Root’s ODI debut came against India in 2013. The right-hander has since become the most important player for the side due to his consistency.

On that note, let’s take a look at how Joe Root has fared so far in comparison with Rohit Sharma in ODIs.

Rohit Sharma vs Joe Root: Who has scored more runs after 171 ODIs?

Rohit Sharma had accumulated 6,207 runs at an average of 44.34 at this point in his career. He produced his best knock of 264 off 173 against Sri Lanka in November 2014, which helped India post 404 and win by 153 runs.

Joe Root has so far, in 171 ODIs, amassed 6,522 runs at an average of 47.60. Root’s finest ODI knock of 133* came against Bangladesh at The Oval in the 2017 Champions Trophy. His impressive innings paved the way for the side to chase down the target of 306 easily.

Rohit Sharma 0 - 1 Joe Root

Rohit Sharma vs Joe Root: Who has hit more centuries on overseas soil after 171 ODIs?

Until his 171th ODI, Rohit Sharma had 11 overseas hundreds. He produced his best knock of 171* against Australia in Perth in January 2016. However, his performances could not help the Indian side come out on top.

So far, Joe Root has scored eight hundreds on away soil. His best knock of 125 came against South Africa in Centurion in February 2016, which unfortunately came in a losing cause.

Rohit Sharma 1 - 1 Joe Root

Rohit Sharma vs Joe Root: Who holds a better average in 50-over ICC events after 171 ODIs?

In his first 171 ODIs, Rohit Sharma was a part of ICC events like the 2013 Champions Trophy, 2015 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy. In those games, Rohit garnered 807 runs in 18 games at an average of 50.68.

Rohit's finest knock in these events came in the quarterfinal of the 2015 World Cup against Bangladesh. He slammed 137 off 126 to help India post 302 and eventually win by 109 runs.

So far, Joe Root has been part of the 2013 Champions Trophy, 2015 World Cup, 2017 Champions Trophy, 2019 World Cup and 2023 World Cup. He has scored 1,465 runs in 35 games at an average of 47.25.

Apart from his aforementioned knock of 133*, Root remained unbeaten on 100 against Bangladesh in Southampton in the 2019 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma 2 - 1 Joe Root

