Rohit Sharma vs Sourav Ganguly - comparing their captaincy stats in ICC ODI tournaments

Rohit Sharma and Sourav Ganguly are two of the most successful captains in Indian cricket history. They made the team's qualification into the knockout stages a habit and even have some silverware to show for it.

Ganguly has established his legacy by assembling a squad for long-term success while also helping India win their first Champions Trophy title in 2002. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, was tasked with resolving India's knockout hurdles, and he did so successfully by guiding India to the 2024 T20 World Cup final.

However, he still awaits his first ICC ODI title, having already won multiple 50-over Asia Cups. He has a golden opportunity to set his legacy in the form of the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy Final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9.

On that note, let us compare Rohit Sharma's captaincy record with Sourav Ganguly when it comes to ICC ODI tournaments.

#1 Comparing their captaincy stats in knockout games

Sourav Ganguly had to lead India in the Champions Trophy when it predominantly comprised only knockout matches in 2000 and 2002. He has two knockout defeats out of nine in ICC ODI events, both coming in the final stage against New Zealand and Australia in the 2000 Champions Trophy and the 2003 ODI World Cup, respectively.

Despite all of the improvements he brought to the Indian side as captain, Ganguly had an abysmal record in tournament knockout matches. Taking ICC events and other multi-nation events into account, Ganguly only won one final in 14 attempts.

Rohit Sharma has two wins in knockout stages in ICC ODI events so far. Both have come in the semi-final stage against New Zealand and Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy, respectively.

His sole loss in the knockout stage of an ICC ODI event came in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia.

Player Name Matches Won Lost NR Win Percentage Rohit Sharma 3 2 1 0 66.67 Sourav Ganguly 9 5 2 2 55.55

#2 Comparing their captaincy stats in ICC ODI World Cup

Both Rohit Sharma and Sourav Ganguly had the opportunity to lead India in one edition of the World Cup each.

Ganguly was Team India's captain in the 2003 ODI World Cup in South Africa. Leading a young outfit with some iconic senior players, the batter guided India to play some inspiring cricket. The team is looked back on fondly to this day, and while most of them went on to achieve big things in Indian cricket, they could not get their hands on silverware on that occasion.

Ganguly only recorded two losses as captain in the ODI World Cup, both of which came against Australia, including the heart-wrenching final in Johannesburg.

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, was India's captain in the 2023 ODI World Cup. If Ganguly's 2003 outfit were underdogs and dark horses, the Hitman's army were outright favorites playing on their home soil.

Almost all the stars were aligned as India won 10 matches in a row to reach the final, before losing to Australia in Ahmedabad. The loss in the final marks Rohit Sharma's sole defeat as captain in an ICC tournament so far.

Player Name Matches Won Lost NR Win Percentage Rohit Sharma 11 10 1 0 90.90 Sourav Ganguly 11 9 2 0 81.81

#3 Comparing their captaincy stats in ICC Champions Trophy

Sourav Ganguly was Team India's captain in three ICC Champions Trophy editions (2000, 2002, and 2004). The 2000 edition marked his first major assignment as captain after being appointed in late 1999.

In a captaincy career that spanned 11 matches in the competition, Ganguly only tasted defeat twice, once in the 2000 edition final against New Zealand and then against Pakistan in the 2004 edition in England. He led India to the title in 2002 with an unbeaten run. Both finals against Sri Lanka were washed out due to rain, leading to both sides sharing the trophy.

The ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy marks Rohit Sharma's first campaign as captain as he featured in 2013 and 2017 as a batter. Topping the group stage and a completing famous semi-final win over Australia, Rohit Sharma has a 100 percent record in the competition as a captain.

Player Name Matches Won Lost NR Win Percentage Rohit Sharma 4 4 0 0 100 Sourav Ganguly 11 7 2 2 63.63

