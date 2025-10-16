Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - comparing their ODI stats in Australia ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 series

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be back in action for Team India when the Men in Blue take on Australia in the three-match ODI series Down Under from October 19 to October 25. The opening match will be played in Perth, while the subsequent two games will be held in Adelaide and Sydney.

Rohit and Kohli last turned out for India in the Champions Trophy, which was held in the UAE in February-March. Having quit the T20I format after the T20 World Cup triumph last year, the seasoned duo announced their retirement from Test cricket ahead of the England tour. The Australia ODIs could be crucial for the star batters keeping their future in the format in mind.

Ahead of the India vs Australia 2025 series, we compare Kohli and Rohit's batting stats in ODIs Down Under.

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better average and strike rate in ODIs in Australia?

Rohit has played 19 ODIs in Australia and has scored 990 runs at an average of 58.23 and a strike rate of 90.99. The Hitman scored 441 runs in five matches in 2016, averaging 110.25 at a strike rate of 101.61. Rohit also scored 172 runs in two matches in 2015, averaging 86 at a strike rate of 91.97 and 185 runs in three matches in 2019 at an average of 61.66 and a strike rate of 93.43.

Kohli has played 18 ODIs in Australia in which he has scored 802 runs at an average of 47.17 and a strike rate of 88.71. He scored 381 runs in five matches in 2016, averaging 76.20 at a strike rate of 99.21. Kohli also scored 173 runs in three matches in 2020 at an average of 57.66 and a strike rate of 93.01 and 153 runs in three ODIs in 2019, averaging 51 at a strike rate of 84.06.

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - Who has registered more 50-plus scores in ODIs in Australia?

Rohit has six 50-plus scores in ODIs in Australia - four hundreds and two fifties. His best of 171* came in Perth in January 2016. He also scored 124 in Brisbane during the same series. His first ODI ton in Australia came in Melbourne in January 2015 when he scored 138. The opener also hit 133 in Sydney in January 2019.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 19 990 58.23 90.99 171* 4 2 Virat Kohli 18 802 47.17 88.71 117 3 4

(Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - ODI batting stats comparison in Australia)

Kohli has seven 50-plus scores in ODIs in Australia - three hundreds and four half-centuries. His best of 117 came in Melbourne in January 2016. In the same series, he smashed 106 in Canberra. The former India captain also struck 104 in January 2019 in Adelaide.

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better record in wins in ODIs in Australia?

Rohit has been part of seven ODIs that India have won in Australia. In winning causes Down Under, he has 291 runs at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 78.43, with two fifties and a best of 99. In 11 ODIs that India have lost, he has scored 670 runs, averaging 67 at a strike rate of 99.40. All his four hundreds in Australia have come in defeats.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 7 291 48.50 78.43 99 0 2 Virat Kohli 5 239 47.80 82.13 104 1 1

(Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - ODI batting stats comparison in wins in Australia)

Kohli has been part of five ODIs that India have won in Australia. In winning causes, he has 239 runs at an average of 47.80 and a strike rate of 82.13, with one hundred and one fifty. In 12 ODIs that India have lost, he has scored 560 runs at an average of 46.66 and a strike rate of 92.71, with two tons and three fifties.

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better record in chases in ODIs in Australia?

In 13 innings in chases in Australia, Rohit has scored 520 runs, averaging 43.33 at a strike rate of 86.66, with one hundred and two half-centuries. In six innings batting first, he has scored 470 runs at an average of 94 and a strike rate of 96.31, with three hundreds.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 13 520 43.33 86.66 133 1 2 Virat Kohli 12 460 38.33 88.46 106 2 1

(Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - ODI batting stats comparison in chases in Australia)

In 12 innings in chases in Australia, Kohli has 460 runs at an average of 38.33 and a strike rate of 88.46, with two hundreds and one fifty. Batting first, he has 342 runs in six innings, averaging 68.40 at a strike rate of 89.06, with the aid of one hundred and three half-centuries.

