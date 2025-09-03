Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - comparing their stats in the Asia Cup

The 2025 Asia Cup will be held in the UAE from September 9 to September 28. This will be the 17th edition of the tournament and will be played in the T20 format since the T20 World Cup will be held next year. The tournament, which is usually held in the ODI format, was earlier played in the T20 format in 2016 and 2022.

A total of eight teams will be featuring in the 2025 Asia Cup and have been divided into two groups of four each. India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman have been placed in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong are in Group B. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Four round, with the top two sides from this round making it to the final.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are two of the big names who have been featured in the Asia Cup over the years. Ahead of the 2025 edition, we compare their stats in the multi-nation tournament. Since the event is being played as a T20 tournament, we will give more prominence to editions played in that format.

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - Who has scored more runs and has a better average in the Asia Cup?

In the T20 version of the Asia Cup, Rohit has played nine matches and has scored 271 runs at an average of 30.11. In five innings in the 2016 Asia Cup, he scored 138 runs at an average of 27.60. In four innings in the 2022 edition, the Hitman contributed 133 runs at an average of 33.25.

In the ODI format in the Asia Cup, Rohit has played 28 matches and has scored 939 runs at an average of 46.95 and a strike rate of 88.83, with one hundred and nine fifties to his credit. His best of 111* came against Pakistan in Dubai in 2018.

Kohli has played 10 matches in the T20I version of the Asia Cup. In nine innings, he has totaled 429 runs at an average of 85.80. The former India captain scored 153 runs in four innings in the 2016 edition at an average of 76.50. In 2022, he smashed 276 runs in five innings at an average of 92.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 28 939 46.95 88.83 111* 1 9 Virat Kohli 16 742 61.83 99.73 183 1 4

(Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - Asia Cup ODI stats comparison)

In the ODI format of the Asia Cup, Kohli has played 16 matches and has notched up 742 runs at an average of 61.83 and a strike rate of 99.73. The 36-year-old has four fifties and one hundred in the tournament, with a best of 183, which came against Pakistan in Mirpur in 2012.

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better strike rate in the Asia Cup?

In nine matches in the T20 Asia Cup, Rohit has a strike rate of 141.14. In five innings in the 2016 edition, the 38-year-old had a strike rate of 132.69. In four innings in the 2022 edition, the Hitman had a strike rate of 151.13.

In 10 matches in the T20 Asia Cup, Kohli has a strike rate of 132. The right-handed batter had a strike rate of 110.86 from four innings in the 2016 edition. In five innings in the 2022 edition, he had a strike rate of 147.59.

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - Who has more 50-plus scores in the Asia Cup?

In nine innings in the T20 Asia Cup, Rohit has notched up two half-centuries. His best of 83 came off 55 balls against Pakistan in Mirpur in the 2016 edition and featured seven fours and three sixes. He also scored 72 off 41 balls against Sri Lanka in the Super Four clash in Dubai in 2022.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 9 271 30.11 141.14 83 0 2 Virat Kohli 10 429 85.80 132 122* 1 3

(Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - Asia Cup T20I stats comparison)

In nine innings in the T20 Asia Cup, Kohli has four 50-plus scores - one hundred and three half-centuries. His best of 122* came off just 61 balls against Afghanistan in Dubai in 2022. The innings, which ended his three-year century drought, featured 12 fours and six sixes.

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better record in winning causes in the Asia Cup?

Rohit has featured in seven matches that India have won in the T20I edition of the Asia Cup. In seven innings, he scored 171 runs at an average of 24.42 and a strike rate of 126.66. His best of 83 against Bangladesh resulted in a 45-run win for India in Mirpur in 2016.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 7 171 24.42 126.66 83 0 1 Virat Kohli 8 369 123 133.21 122* 1 2

(Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - Asia Cup T20I stats comparison in wins)

Kohli has been part of eight matches that India have won in the T20I version of the Asia Cup. In seven innings, he has notched up 369 runs at an average of 123 and a strike rate of 133.21, with one hundred and two half-centuries. His best score of 122* was registered in a thumping 101-run win in Dubai in September 2022.

