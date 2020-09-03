Rome T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 2 (Updated)

The Rome T10 League 2020 had its second day of action on September 2, with four matches being played on the day. The third day of the tournament will see six teams displaying their wares in another four encounters scheduled for the day.

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club have won all their three matches so far to occupy the top spot in the Group A points table of the Rome T10 League 2020 with 6 points in their kitty. Brescia Cricket Club, Asian Latina Cricket Club and Roma Capannelle Cricket Club have been at the receiving end in their matches against the table-toppers.

Rome Bangla Cricket Club is the only team in the tournament not to have played a match to date. They will be starting their campaign with the first match scheduled for today.

Brescia Cricket Club, Asian Latina Cricket Club and Roma Capannelle Cricket Club have all lost the solitary matches they have played in the Rome T10 League 2020. Brescia Cricket Club is placed higher than the other two teams on the Group A points table due to their superior net run rate.

Roma Cricket Club and Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club have four points each in Group B, with both the teams having registered a couple of wins. The former is placed atop the points table due to their better net run rate.

Roma Cricket Club has also not lost any match so far while Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club came up short in their encounter against Bergamo Cricket Club.

Bergamo Cricket Club is the only other team to have won a match in Group B of the Rome T10 League 2020. They have 2 points to their name, courtesy a win against Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club in the only match they have played so far.

Kings XI Cricket Club and Kent Lanka Cricket Club have both lost the couple of matches each the two teams have played. They occupy the last two spots in the Group B points table with no points in their bag.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the second day of matches in the Rome T10 League 2020 -

Rome T10 League Group A Points Table

Rome T10 League Group B Points Table

Rome T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Rome T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Hasnat Ahmed of Janjua Brescia Cricket Club is the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Rome T10 League 2020. He has smashed 112 runs in the three matches he has played with an unbeaten 50 as his top score. Ahmed has scored these runs at an outstanding strike rate of 273.17 and has struck 9 fours and 10 sixes.

Shadnan Khan of Brescia Cricket Club occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 103 runs to his name. All his runs came in the solitary knock he has played, the only century of the tournament to date. Khan also has an excellent strike rate of 264.10 with his runs including 3 fours and 12 maximums.

Ahmed Nisar of Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Rome T10 League 2020. He has scored 61 runs in the two matches he has played with an unbeaten 37-run knock as his highest score. Nisar has an impressive strike rate of 210.34 and has struck 7 fours apart from 4 hits over the ropes.

With more than half of the league stage matches and the knockout encounters yet to be played, we are likely to see a lot of changes in the highest run-scorers list of the Rome T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Rome T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Dinidu Marage of Roma Cricket Club and Zahid Ali of Janjua Brescia Cricket Club, with 5 wickets each, have emerged as the highest wicket-takers after Day 2 of the Rome T10 League 2020. Marage is placed at the top of the list due to his superior strike rate of 4.80, with his wickets coming in one match fewer than Ali.

Marage's best return was a spell of 3/5 and he has a decent economy rate of 7.75. Ali has a best bowling effort of 3/22 but has been slightly expensive, having conceded 9.60 runs per over.

Vikram Sharda of Roma Capannelle Cricket Club is among the three bowlers who have taken 4 wickets to date in the Rome T10 League 2020. He is placed third on the list due to his superior strike rate of 3.00 compared to the other two bowlers. All his wickets have come in the solitary match he has played, a spell of 4/22. But has been quite expensive with an economy rate of 11.00.

Just like the top run-getters list, a lot of upheavals are expected in the highest wicket-takers chart of the Rome T10 League 2020 with plenty of matches yet to be played.