Royal London One Day Cup 2021 2nd Quarter-final: Surrey vs Gloucestershire - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Surrey and Gloucestershire are set to face each other in the second quarterfinal of the Royal London One-day Cup on Sunday, August 15, at Kennington Oval in London.

Gloucestershire qualified for the playoffs after finishing third in the table in Group A. They managed to garner four wins from seven matches and had a net run rate of 0.094. One of their matches against Middlesex had to be suspended due to COVID-19.

Gloucestershire started their campaign with losses against Lancashire and Worcestershire, but have made a strong comeback since. In their previous game, they beat Kent by eight wickets at Beckenham.

Surrey, on the other hand, finished second in Group 2. They racked up 10 points, thanks to four wins from eight matches. While Surrey lost two games, their matches against Northamptonshire and Somerset couldn’t take place due to rain. In their previous encounter, Surrey defeated Derbyshire by eight wickets.

Match Details

Match: Surrey vs Gloucestershire, Royal London One-day Cup 2021

Date: August 15, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 03:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Weather Report

The playing conditions will mostly be sunny with temperatures around the 21-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 50s.

Pitch Report

Out of three scheduled games at Kennington Oval, two were washed out. The other game between Surrey and Warwickshire was a one-sided affair in favor of the chasing team. A high-scoring game can be expected in the second quarter-final.

Predicted Playing XIs

Surrey

Ryan Patel is the leading run-scorer for Surrey with 354 runs at an average of 70.80. Tim David scored a 70-ball 140 in one of the games and the knock should stand him in good stead. In the bowling department, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty have picked up a combined tally of 29 wickets.

Predicted XI: Mark Stoneman, Ryan Patel, Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith (w/c), Rikki Clarke, Cameron Steel, Nico Reifer, Tim David, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, Matt Dunn

Gloucestershire

Jack Taylor and Ben Charlesworth have been prolific run-getters for the Gloucestershire team. The latter didn’t play the previous game and is expected to return. Graeme van Buuren is their leading wicket-taker with 11 scalps. Tom Smith and Josh Shaw have picked up eight wickets each.

Predicted XI: Chris Dent (c), Oliver Price/Ben Charlesworth, James Bracey (w), Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor, George Scott, Ben Wells, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, Jared Warner

Match Prediction

Surrey look the clear favorites to come out trumps in the second quarter-final. They will be playing at home and will be looking to take advantage of the familiar conditions. On the batting and bowling front, Surrey are ahead of Gloucestershire as well.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Respective team’s YouTube channel

