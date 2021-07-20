Royal London One-Day Cup 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

England’s premier limited-overs competition, the Royal London One Day Cup, is back for its seventh edition. Somerset will start the tournament as defending champions after they defeated Hampshire in the 2019 final.

A total of 18 teams will take part in the season, with nine teams each in two groups - North Group and South Group. The tournament will be played in a round-robin format. The top three teams from each group will progress to the knockout stage of the competition.

The table-toppers from each group will directly qualify for the semi-final while the other two top teams from both groups will enter the quarter-final. The tournament starts on July 22 and the final will be played on August 19.

Royal London One Day Cup 2021: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

July 22, Thursday

Glamorgan vs Warwickshire, 3:30 PM

Hampshire vs Essex, 3:30 PM

Kent vs Durham, 3:30 PM

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire, 3:30 PM

Yorkshire vs Surrey, 3:30 PM

July 23, Friday

Lancashire vs Sussex, 3:30 PM

July 25, Sunday

Essex vs Middlesex, 3:30 PM

Gloucestershire vs Lancashire, 3:30 PM

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire, 3:30 PM

Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan, 3:30 PM

Sussex vs Durham, 3:30 PM

Worcestershire vs Kent, 3:30 PM

Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire, 3:30 PM

Somerset vs Derbyshire, 6:30 PM

July 27, Tuesday

Derbyshire vs Warwickshire, 3:30 PM

Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire, 3:30 PM

Hampshire vs Sussex, 3:30 PM

Middlesex vs Durham, 3:30 PM

Surrey vs Nottinghamshire, 3:30 PM

July 28, Wednesday

Kent vs Lancashire, 3:30 PM

Somerset vs Glamorgan, 3:30 PM

Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire, 3:30 PM

July 29, Thursday

Durham vs Gloucestershire, 3:30 PM

Warwickshire vs Leicestershire, 3:30 PM

Essex vs Worcestershire, 6:30 PM

July 30, Friday

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan, 3:30 PM

Middlesex vs Hampshire, 3:30 PM

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset, 3:30 PM

Surrey vs Northamptonshire, 3:30 PM

Sussex vs Kent, 3:30 PM

August 1, Sunday

Essex vs Kent, 3:30 PM

Hampshire vs Lancashire, 3:30 PM

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire, 3:30 PM

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire, 3:30 PM

Somerset vs Yorkshire, 3:30 PM

Sussex vs Gloucestershire, 3:30 PM

Worcestershire vs Middlesex, 3:30 PM

August 3, Tuesday

Gloucestershire vs Essex, 3:30 PM

Glamorgan vs Surrey, 3:30 PM

Lancashire vs Middlesex, 3:30 PM

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire, 3:30 PM

August 4, Wednesday

Hampshire vs Warwickshire, 3:30 PM

Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire, 3:30 PM

August 5, Thursday

Durham vs Lancashire, 3:30 PM

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan, 3:30 PM

Surrey vs Somerset, 3:30 PM

August 6, Friday

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire, 3:30 PM

Middlesex vs Kent, 3:30 PM

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire, 3:30 PM

Worcestershire vs Sussex, 3:30 PM

Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire, 3:30 PM

August 7, Saturday

Leicestershire vs Surrey, 3:30 PM

August 8, Sunday

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire, 3:30 PM

Durham vs Essex, 3:30 PM

Glamorgan vs Nottinghamshire, 3:30 PM

Kent vs Hampshire, 3:30 PM

Lancashire vs Worcestershire, 3:30 PM

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire, 3:30 PM

Northamptonshire vs Somerset, 3:30 PM

August 10, Tuesday

Essex vs Sussex, 3:30 PM

Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire, 3:30 PM

Surrey vs Warwickshire, 3:30 PM

Somerset vs Leicestershire, 3:30 PM

Worcestershire vs Durham, 3:30 PM

August 12, Thursday

Derbyshire vs Surrey, 3:30 PM

Durham vs Hampshire, 3:30 PM

Glamorgan vs Yorkshire, 3:30 PM

Kent vs Gloucestershire, 3:30 PM

Lancashire vs Essex, 3:30 PM

Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire, 3:30 PM

Sussex vs Middlesex, 3:30 PM

Warwickshire vs Somerset, 3:30 PM

August 14, Saturday

Quarter-Final 1, 3:30 PM

Quarter-Final 2, 3:30 PM

August 17, Tuesday

Semi-Final 1, 3:30 PM

Semi-Final 2, 3:30 PM

August 19, Thursday

Final, 5:30 PM

Royal London One Day Cup 2021: Live-streaming details

Selected matches of the tournament will be streamed live on the teams’ YouTube channels.

Royal London One Day Cup 2021: Squads

Middlesex

Eoin Morgan, Joshua De Caires, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi, Varun Chopra, Daryl Mitchell, James Harris, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Jack Davies (WK), Joe Cracknell (WK), John Simpson, Peter Handscomb (WK), Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nathan Sowter, Steven Finn (C), Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm

Sussex

Ali Orr (WK), Danial Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Travis Head, Aaron Thomason, David Wiese, Delray Rawlins, James Coles, Luke Wright (C), Ravi Bopara, Stiaan van Zyl, Will Beer, Ben Brown (WK), Oliver Carter (WK), Philip Salt (WK), Archie Lenham, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Jofra Archer, Joseph Sarro, Mitchell Claydon, Ollie Robinson, Rashid Khan, Sean Hunt, Stuart Meaker, Tymal Mills

Durham

Alex Lees, Cameron Bancroft (C), Graham Clark, Jack Burnham, Michael Jones, Sean Dickson, Will Young, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham (WK), Ned Eckersley (WK), Stuart Poynter (WK), Brydon Carse, Chris Rushworth, Jack Campbell, Liam Trevaskis, Mark Wood, Matt Salisbury, Matty Potts, Oliver Gibson

Lancashire

Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Owais Shah, Rob Jones, Shreyas Iyer, Danny Lamb, George Balderson, Steven Croft, Tom Hartley, Alex Davies (WK), Dane Vilas (WK), Finn Allen (WK), George Lavelle (WK), Jos Buttler (WK), Edwin Moulton, George Burrows, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Liam Hurt, Luke Wood, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey

Worcestershire

Daryl Mitchell, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Joshua Dell, Mitchell Stanley, Riki Wessels, Ross Whiteley, Tom Fell, Brett D'Oliveira, Jacques Banton, Joe Leach, Moeen Ali, Alex Milton (WK), Ben Cox (WK), Gareth Roderick (WK), Adam Finch, Alzarri Joseph, Ben Dwarshuis, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Barnard, Ish Sodhi, Josh Tongue, Pat Brown

Derbyshire

Billy Godleman (C), Harry Came, Leus du Plooy, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Alex Hughes, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Luis Reece, Matt Critchley, Nils Priestley, Brooke Guest (WK), Harvey Hosein (WK), Ben Aitchison, Dustin Melton, George Scrimshaw, Logan van Beek, Mattie McKiernan, Michael Cohen, Nick Potts, Ravi Rampaul, Samuel Conners

Glamorgan

Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Hamish Rutherford, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Nick Selman, Daniel Douthwaite, David Lloyd, James Weighell, Joe Cooke, Michael Neser, Alex Horton (WK), Chris Cooke (WK), Tom Cullen (WK), Andrew Salter, Jamie McIlroy, Lukas Carey, Michael Hogan, Prem Sisodiya, Roman Walker, Ruaidhri Smith, Sam Pearce, Tegid Phillips, Timm van der Gugten

Leicestershire

Harry Dearden, Hassan Azad, Lewis Hill, Marcus Harris, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Arron Lilley, Ben Mike, Colin Ackermann (C), George Rhodes, Scott Steel, Harry Swindells (WK), Josh Inglis (WK), Louis Kimber (WK), Sam Bates (WK), Abidine Sakande, Alex Evans, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Dieter Klein, Ed Barnes, Gavin Griffiths, Nathan Bowley, Naveen-ul-Haq, Will Davis

Northamptonshire

Alex Wakely, Ben Curran, Charlie Thurston, Emilio Gay, Richard Levi, Gareth Berg, Josh Cobb (C), Luke Procter, Mohammad Nabi, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Adam Rossington (WK), Ricardo Vasconcelos (WK), Ben Sanderson, Brandon Glover, Freddie Heldreich, Graeme White, Jack White, Nathan Buck, Simon Kerrigan, Wayne Parnell

Nottinghamshire

Alex Hales, Ben Compton, Ben Slater, Dane Schadendorf (WK), Haseeb Hameed, Peter Trego, Sol Budinger, Dan Christian, Joey Evison, Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (C), Ben Duckett (WK), Joe Clarke, Tom Moores (WK), Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Dane Paterson, Jake Ball, Liam Patterson-White, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Stuart Broad, Toby Pettman, Tom Barber, Zak Chappell

Somerset

Devon Conway (WK), Eddie Byrom, George Bartlett, James Hildreth, Sam Young, Tom Banton (WK), Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory (C), Ned Leonard, Roelof van der Merwe, Tom Abell, Steven Davies (WK), Craig Overton, Jack Brooks, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Marchant de Lange, Max Waller, Ollie Sale

Surrey

Ben Geddes, Hashim Amla, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Nico Reifer, Rory Burns, Ryan Patel, Cameron Steel, Jordan Clark, Rikki Clarke, Sam Curran, Tim David, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes (WK), Jamie Smith (WK), Ollie Pope (WK), Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, Gareth Batty (C), Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Jamie Overton, Kemar Roach, Kyle Jamieson, Liam Plunkett, Matt Dunn, Nicholas Kimber, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Tom Curran

Warwickshire

Adam Hose, Dan Mousley, Dominic Sibley, Ed Pollock, Hanuma Vihari, Matthew Lamb, Pieter Malan, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Woakes, Jacob Bethell, Kyle Mayers, Tim Bresnan, Will Rhodes (C), Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess (WK), Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ethan Brookes, George Furrer, George Garrett, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Olly Stone, Ryan Sidebottom

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth (C), Dawid Malan, Gary Ballance, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Loten, Will Fraine, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Waite, Ben Birkhead (WK), Harry Duke (WK), Jonathan Tattersall (WK), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, David Willey, Dom Bess, Dominic Leech, Duanne Olivier, Jack Shutt, Josh Poysden, Josh Sullivan, Mathew Pillans, Matthew Fisher, Steven Patterson

Essex

Dan Lawrence, Feroze Khushi, Josh Rymell, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Sir Alastair Cook, Tom Westley, Varun Chopra, Paul Walter, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (WK), Michael Pepper (WK), William Buttleman (WK), Aaron Beard, Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Eshun Kalley, Jack Plom, Jamie Porter, Peter Siddle, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer (C)

Gloucestershire

Chris Dent, George Hankins, Graeme van Buuren, Ian Cockbain, Jack Taylor (C), Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Ben Charlesworth, Benny Howell, George Scott, Oliver Price, Ryan Higgins, Glenn Phillips (WK), James Bracey (WK), Tom Lace (WK), Daniel Worrall, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Harry Hankins, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith

Hampshire

Aneurin Donald, Felix Organ, James Vince (C), Joe Weatherley, Sam Northeast, Colin de Grandhomme, D'Arcy Short, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Tom Scriven, Lewis McManus (WK), Tom Alsop (WK), Ajeet Dale, Brad Taylor, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Ryan Stevenson, Scott Currie

Kent

Alex Blake, Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Marcus O'Riordan, Heino Kuhn (WK), Jordan Cox (WK), Ollie Robinson, Sam Billings (WK), Fred Klaassen, Hamidullah Qadri, Harry Podmore, James Logan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Quinn, Nathan Gilchrist, Qais Ahmad, Tim Groenewald

