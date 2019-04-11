×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Royals celebrates empowered women of Rajasthan

IANS
NEWS
News
15   //    11 Apr 2019, 22:17 IST
IANS Image
Jaipur: Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the toss during the 25th match of IPL 2019 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 11, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Jaipur, April 11 (IANS) At an evening that represented more than an exciting game of cricket, Rajasthan Royals hosted Chennai Super Kings at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium to celebrate the empowered women and their fights against social evils in the state.

Continuing from last year's ‘Cancer Out' campaign that created awareness about early screening of cancers, the Royals have expanded the movement to address more social issues. It included launch of the Royal Sparks platform, an initiative that is aimed at scouting and training budding female cricketers in Rajasthan.

‘Aurat hain, toh Bharat hain!" was the theme for the evening, which witnessed the coming together of some of the meritorious women from across Rajasthan who have made their own mark in the society and had inspiring stories to share.

Prior to the start of play, both captains, Ajinkya Rahane and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, exchanged plaques encapsulating the message of empowered women. It was followed by the felicitation of the Royal Sparks girls by the two skippers. Undoubtedly, the young women cricketers were the stars of the evening.

The memorable evening also hosted many other inspirational women from the state as part of Rajasthan Royals' initiative of recognising and supporting women as champions and inspiring them to empower society to create a better and sustainable Rajasthan.

Besides the girls from Royal Sparks, women from LEDS-Labour Education Development Society under the British Asian Trust were also present. LEDS, which addresses social issues like gender inequality and women empowerment, is one of the driving forces behind the growth and uplift of Dalit women.

The organisation helps women by training them to make child labour-free goods, spread awareness and create a perspective among masses against the evil practice of child labour. The training helps these women become economically independent and champions of this social cause. Spreading awareness is of utmost importance for organisations, like the Freedom Funds which strives to rescue the children abducted and trafficked into the state.

Also, present were women from NA-AV, an Organic Certified Clothing & Lifestyle brand. It is committed to empower rural artisans, resurrect the fading local arts and evolve the fashion culture in Rajasthan. Along with them were seated the cancer survivors, courtesy proud partners Tata Trusts.

IANS
NEWS
Rajasthan Royals launch online coaching community
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
10 Players you might not know played for Rajasthan Royals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Can Rajasthan Royals stop the KKR-Russell juggernaut?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Opinion - One brave change Rajasthan Royals should make for today's game
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 mistakes that have cost Rajasthan Royals this season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals' probable playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 changes that could help Rajasthan Royals turn their fortunes around
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 changes Rajasthan Royals should make in the next game
RELATED STORY
IPL: Kolkata restrict Rajasthan to modest 139/3
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 25 | Today
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 24 | Yesterday
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us