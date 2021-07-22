RTW vs. LKK Prediction: Who will win today's TNPL 2021 match?

The Ruby Trichy Warriors will take on the Lyca Kovai Kings in the fifth match of the ongoing TNPL 2021. The game will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, July 23.

The Ruby Trichy Kings have gotten off to a good start in the TNPL, clinching a comfortable victory in their opener against the Nellai Royal Kings. Defending 151, the Warriors bowled out their opponents for a paltry 77 in just 14 overs to secure a mammoth 74-run win.

Amit Sathvik scored a stunning 71 batting at the top of the order, while Antony Dhas and Adithya Ganesh added the finishing touches to the innings.

M Mathivannan was the pick of the bowlers, picking up three wickets in just four deliveries he bowled in the game. Sunil Sam and Saravan Kumar also bowled impressively with the new ball and will aim to do the same against the Lyca Kovai Kings.

Lyca Kovai Kings had their first TNPL game abandoned due to rain, but it was nonetheless a good day with the bat for the franchise. In their 18 overs, they managed to score 168, with Sai Sudarshan scoring 87 off just 43 deliveries.

Sudarshan will hope to continue his good form in the TNPL, while captain Shahrukh Khan, an IPL player with the Punjab Kings now, will also aim to make his mark.

While they did not bowl, T Natarajan will be itching to get back on the field as he hopes to keep his bid for a place in the T20 World Cup squad alive.

Will the Warriors ruin Shahrukh Khan’s party?

The Lyca Kovai Kings have a stronger team on paper, and with the IPL experience of Shahrukh Khan and T Natarajan, they will be favorites in the TNPL.

The form of Sai Sudarshan is also a huge positive for the Kovai Kings as they look to make it count and clinch their first win of the tournament.

The Ruby Trichy Warriors, meanwhile, will come into the clash with momentum, and it remains to be seen whether or not they can repeat their heroics on Friday.

Prediction: Lyca Kovai Kings to win the match.

