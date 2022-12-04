Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, Final, New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The final of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will see the New York Strikers lock horns against the Deccan Gladiators. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host this exciting contest.

New York Strikers qualified to the final of the competition by coming out on top in the first qualifier. They faced the Morrisville Samp Army and beat them convincingly to seal a berth in the final of the competition.

Bowling first, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Jordan Thompson, and Wahab Riaz picked up two wickets apiece as they restricted the Samp Army to 81. They had a little scare while chasing but Muhammad Waseem remained unbeaten on 36 off just 16 balls to take his side across the line in the penultimate over. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum in the final.

Deccan Gladiators, meanwhile, had to take the longer route to reach the final. They beat Team Abu Dhabi in the Eliminator. They carried forward the winning momentum and beat the Morrisville Samp Army in the second qualifier to book a date with the Strikers in the final.

The Gladiators’ bowlers struggled a bit as the Samp Army finished their innings on 119/2. Chasing a mammoth total, Andre Russell (63 off 32 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (38* off 12 balls) led the charge with the bat as they chased down the total with two balls to spare. They will be eager to repeat their performance for one last time in the final on Sunday.

New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators Match Details:

Match: New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators, Final, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Date and Time: December 4th 2022, Sunday, 07:45 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line once they adapt to the conditions. The surface gets better for batting under lights and fans can expect a high-scoring affair on Sunday.

New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature in Abu Dhabi expected to range between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius.

New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators Probable XIs

New York Strikers

Don’t expect the Strikers to tinker with the winning combination for their game on Sunday.

Probable XI

Paul Stirling, Muhammad Waseem, Eoin Morgan, Azam Khan (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Jordan Thompson, Rashid Khan, Akeal Hosein, Matiullah Khan, Wahab Riaz, Ravi Rampaul

Deccan Gladiators

The Gladiators may be tempted to include Mohammad Hasnain in place of Sultan Ahmed for the final.

Probable XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Will Smeed, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Sultan Ahmed/Mohammad Hasnain, Tabraiz Shamsi, Zahoor Khan, Zahir Khan, Joshua Little

New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators Match Prediction

Both sides are deserving finalists with the way they are playing in the competition so far. Expect a cracking contest on Sunday as both sides will be coming out all guns blazing to lift the title.

New York Strikers have a good balance to their side and expect them to lift the title on Sunday.

Prediction: New York Strikers to win this encounter.

New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App

