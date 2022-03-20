New Zealand XI vs Netherlands, Only T20 warm-up match: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

New Zealand XI will square off against the Netherlands in the only T20 Warm Up match on March 21. McLean Park in Napier will host this encounter.

New Zealand XI were brilliant in both the warm-up games. They won both games convincingly and will be riding with confidence. The Netherlands will be looking to turn the tables around in the T20 warm-up game. They will be hoping for change in fortunes with the change in format.

In the second one-day warm-up game, the Netherlands scored 214 in their 50 overs and lost nine wickets in the process. The bowlers tried hard and even picked up six wickets but failed to defend the total as New Zealand XI chased down the total in the 43rd over to defeat the Netherlands in the second one-day warm-up fixture. The T20 Warm Up match promises to be a cracker of a contest.

New Zealand XI vs Netherlands Match Details:

Match: New Zealand XI vs Netherlands, Only T20 Warm Up Match, Netherlands tour of New Zealand, 2022

Date and Time: March 21st 2022, Monday, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand XI vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The pitch at McLean Park is a good one for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

New Zealand XI vs Netherlands Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a game of cricket. The temperature is expected to hover between 17 to 22 degrees Celsius, with a heavy chance of rain predicted on Monday.

New Zealand XI vs Netherlands Probable XIs

New Zealand XI

Michael Bracewell will continue to lead New Zealand XI in the T20 Warm Up game. They will be riding with confidence after their wins in the 50-over matches and will be looking to carry forward their winning momentum.

Probable XI

Matthew Boyle, Mitch Hay, Dane Cleaver (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Josh Clarkson, Jesse Tashkoff, Angus McKenzie, Jake Gibson, Ben Sears, James Hartshorn, Jayden Lennox

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar is leading the Netherlands on the tour of New Zealand. He has plenty of experience and will look to turn the tables around in the T20 warm-up game after losing both the one-day warm-up fixtures.

Probable XI

Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Scott Edwards (wk), Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar (c), Boris Gorlee, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Fred Klaassen, Clayton Floyd

New Zealand XI vs Netherlands Match Prediction

Netherlands haven’t had the best of the preparations for the limited-overs series against New Zealand. They have lost both their one-day warm-up games and need to be on their toes to register their first win of the tour. New Zealand XI will be looking to keep performing in the same way.

New Zealand XI look a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: New Zealand XI to win this encounter.

New Zealand XI vs Netherlands live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: New Zealand Cricket YouTube Channel

