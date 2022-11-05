Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 32, Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Hobart Hurricanes Women and Brisbane Heat Women will face each other to conquer Blundstone Arena’s Bellerive Oval on Sunday, November 6, as match 32 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL 2022) is on the cards.

The two teams have a gap of three spots as far as their ranking on WBBL 2022 points table is concerned. Where the Heat are placed second with 10 points, the Hurricanes are looking to settle things for themselves in fifth slot with seven points.

Elyse Villani’s women managed to trump a dull-going Melbourne Renegades in their last encounter as the batters portrayed a smooth show whilst chasing 134. Captain’s 29 off 27, followed by Heather Graham’s 39* off 26 fall in the top score list of their side.

Earlier, Vilani’s bowler, Maisy Gibson, single-handedly troubled the Renegades batters, grasping a four-wicket haul. Nicola Carey picked up one wicket, whereas the rest could not manage a scalp. However, Ruth Johnston deserves appreciation for her economic spell of 3-0-8-0.

As far as Brisbane are concerned, they too are coming off a win as they tackled Melbourne Stars in their recent match on Sunday. Grace Harris and Georgia Redmayne were astounding, scoring 74 from 54 and 64 off 46, respectively. They adjoined forces to compile 163 on the card, while bowlers Jess Jonassen and Courtney Sippel came to defend with their three-wicket hauls apiece.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Detail

Match: Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, Match 32, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and time: November 6, 2022, Sunday, 4.45 am IST

Venue: Blundstone Arena

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Pitch Report

The track at Blundstone Arena is good to bat on, and many high-scoring encounters have been witnessed at the venue. It means it will be of great assistance to the batters. On winning the toss, the teams would call for chasing.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Weather Forecast

The weather in Bellerive on Sunday is going to be comfortable with partial sunshine, with the temperature falling somewhere around 20-22 Degrees Centigrade. It will eventually get warmer as the match progresses. The wind flow is expected to be 11 km/h.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Probable XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Their last victory against Melbourne Stars might propel them not to break the rhythm. Hence, they might undergo the subsequent encounter with the following line-up:

Elyse Villani (C), Lizelle Lee (WK), Rachel Trenaman, Mingon du Preez, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Naomi Stalenburg, Hayley Jensen, Molly Strano, and Maisy Gibson.

Brisbane Heat Women

Just like the Hurricanes, they, too, are coming victorious; hence, they are unlikely to make any changes in the next match.

Georgia Redmayne (WK), Danni Wyatt, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Charli Knott, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen ©, Pooja Vastrakar, Nicola Hancock, and Courtney Sippel.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Prediction

Where Brisbane Heat Women are enjoying a significant stint in WBBL 2022 so far with five out of eight wins, Hobart Hurricanes Women are struggling slightly in fifth place with three wins. They might need to speed up things in order to polish their prospect of the WBBL 2022.

Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes Women to win this game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

