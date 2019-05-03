Russell, Hardik smash it out of the park on Twitter in week 5!

Russell

India, 3rd May, 2019: Andre Russell and Hardik Pandya were the stars of week 5 in #IPL2019. Some outrageous hitting by the duo kept fans on the edge and Twitter buzzing. Russell's 40-ball 80* took KKR to a daunting 232/2. That knock should've sealed the match, but things got close courtesy Pandya's breathtaking 34-ball 91. In the end Kolkata clinched the win, but fans on Twitter couldn't stop talking about it.

Most Tweeted about moments

· Innings to be remembered by Andre Russell and Hardik Pandya #KKRvMI

· CSK beat SRH at home to hold the top position in the points table #CSKvSRH

· RCB beat KXIP with AB De Villers hitting 82 off 44 balls #RCBvKXIP

When a match has two scintillating knocks and a total of 430 runs, it's bound to be the most talked about the fixture in the week. No surprises then that #KKRvMI was the most Tweeted about the match.

Most Tweeted about matches

1. #KKRvMI

2. #RCBvKXIP

3. #CSKvMI

4. #RCBvRR

5. #KKRvRR

Pandya's 91 embodied Mumbai's fighting spirit right through this tournament. It's clear the fans were pleased with what they witnessed from the side in blue and gold.

Most tweeted about Teams

1. Mumbai Indians

2. Chennai Super Kings

3. Kolkata Knight Riders

4. Rajasthan Royals

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner played his final innings of this #IPL2019. He's now joined the Australian team for their series against Pakistan. Fans bid farewell to this season's highest run getter, and he gave them something to cheer about with a 56-ball 81.

Most tweeted about players

1. Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45)

2. MS Dhoni (@msdhoni)

3. David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Top Hashtags

#OneFamily

#WhistlePodu

#KKRHaiTaiyaar

Good luck for today's match #KXIPvKKR I may not be home in time to see it as I'm counting votes for our election 🗳️🇬🇧 But judging by the turnout yesterday, we might not have too many to count 😛

Good luck anyway 🤞#KKRHaiTaiyaar #KorboLorboJeetbo #AmiKKR 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/ZS9JfIMVwY — LindiArt (@Misty4SRK) May 3, 2019