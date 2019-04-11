×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Russell kills it with his fashion sense too: Karthik

IANS
NEWS
News
36   //    11 Apr 2019, 20:53 IST
IANS Image
Chennai: Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell in action during the 23rd match of IPL 2019 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on April 9, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Kolkata, April 11 (IANS) Andre Russell is not only making headlines for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the field with his explosive displays, off the field too the West Indies all-rounder is killing it with his style statement, skipper Dinesh Karthik revealed on Thursday.

"Among the foreigners, Russell.. He kills it, so he's got a good fashion sense as well," Karthik said at a promotional event here.

Russell has been a picture of consistency for KKR, plundering 257 runs from just 121 balls with a stunning ball striking rate of 212.39 in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Karthik was also asked about the Indian players with the best dressing sense in the team.

"Kuldeep (Yadav) dresses really hard, Shubman (Gill) is somebody who is very stylish, Nitish Rana comes to my mind... These are all very fashionable guys."

Having come close to winning the title last year, Karthik in his second season as Kolkata Knight Riders skipper, said he is aiming to go for the jugular and win the Indian Premier League (IPL) crown this time.

KKR lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs in Qualifier 2 last year to miss out on a final berth at the Eden Gardens here.

The two-time IPL champions have made the playoffs thrice in a row since 2015 and Karthik fancies this can be their year.

"I would like to believe this is KKR's year. The aim is to help the team win the title," Karthik said at a promotional event.

Advertisement

Karthik took over from Gautam Gambhir last year and had said that he has it in him to steer the side to at least the playoffs.

Asked about which team is the favourite this time, Karthik said: "It's difficult to say which team is the favourite since all 8 teams are on the same level. Hard to say which team is the big rival.. All teams are equally balanced and whoever plays better on the given day will be the winner."

After six games, KKR are second on the points table with eight points.

IANS
NEWS
IPL 2019 Match 17 | RCB vs KKR | Andre Russell | DK | KKR | Dinesh Karthik | Cricket News | IPL News 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Andre Russell, the phenomenon
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Can Rajasthan Royals stop the KKR-Russell juggernaut?
RELATED STORY
Russell is a billion dollar man for KKR: Lynn
RELATED STORY
Losing 4 wickets in powerplay didn't help: Karthik
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Andre Russell - The most destructive guy in world cricket right now
RELATED STORY
No ground is big enough for me I guess: Russell
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 game-changing moments from Week 1
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Biggest upset of Week 2
RELATED STORY
Windies team for World Cup should be Andre Russell plus any 10 players, says Brian Lara
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 25
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 24/3 (5.1 ov)
LIVE
Chennai Super Kings need 128 runs to won from 14.5 overs
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 24 | Yesterday
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us