×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Russell needs freedom to express himself: Uthappa

IANS
NEWS
News
18   //    29 Mar 2019, 18:33 IST
IANS Image
New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricketer Robin Uthappa addresses a press conference at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in New Delhi, on March 29, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Andre Russell plays an integral part in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) set up and batsman Robin Uthappa made no bones about the fact that Russell firing helps the cause of the team.

Speaking to the media on the eve of KKR's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals, Uthappa said the Caribbean all-rounder enjoys his role in the team.

"Russell plays an important role. We understand the impact he has for the team to go from 180 to 200. It is important for him to have freedom. He looks at himself as a senior statesman in the team. He understands the role.

"If he fails, it is about balance. If it wasn't a no ball and Russell had gotten out (in the last game), I would have played an attacking role. But with him around, you have to be sensible about what the team needs. Russell will have a few bad days, it is bound to happen. We need to take that in our stride and deliver," he explained.

Uthappa had himself played a quality knock in the game against Kings XI Punjab, but it was all about the Russell show and the batsman doesn't mind serving the team.

"It is sometimes a double-edged sword. Sometimes you can play a knock like I played the last day and it can fly under the radar, but it was important for the team. It's important to hold that position. I love serving the team," he said.

This will be KKR's first away game and the batsman said it is important to start well as they have four away games on the trot.

"First away game... This is important as we need to start well. Winning is important in away games. DC have always been a tough opponent in Delhi. It doesn't look like a regular wicket. If it is a good wicket, we will get runs.

"The importance of away wins is huge. We have four away games, so starting well is important. We need to create that momentum away from home," he said.

Advertisement

While there have been a lot of talks about the wickets being prepared for the IPL, Uthappa said the T20 format is meant for the batsmen.

"It is not conducive for the viewership. But you want it to be evenly balanced. Slow wickets are fine, but rank turners are not conducive for T20 games. It is a batsman's game and viewers want to watch that," he said.

IANS
NEWS
IPL 2019: KKR needs to focus on these 3 key areas before their next encounter
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Twitter reacts Russell, Uthappa and Rana star in KKR's 28-run win against KXIP
RELATED STORY
IPL: Russell, Rana light up Eden as KKR post 218/4
RELATED STORY
Russell increases Ashwin woe as Knight Riders cruise
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Russell’s heroics take KKR to their 2nd consecutive win 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: The ideal XI that Kolkata Knight Riders should aim for after the auction
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Reasons why KXIP lost to KKR
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 2, KKR vs SRH: 3 Men who were instrumental for KKR
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: KKR's most possible dominant XI for their opening match against SRH
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: SWOT analysis of Kolkata Knight Riders
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 8 | Today, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 7 | Yesterday
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 9 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us