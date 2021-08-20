Rwanda vs Ghana 5th T20I: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Rwanda will lock horns with Ghana in the fifth and final match of their five-match T20I series on Saturday at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda.

The T20I series between the two teams has turned out to be an absolute belter. Rwanda started the series with a one-wicket win, but Ghana responded with a two-wicket victory.

In the third game, Rwanda came back strongly with a massive 57-run victory. After putting up 136 runs on the board, the hosts shot Ghana out for a paltry 79 in only 15 overs. However, Ghana restored parity by winning the next match.

Batting first, Ghana racked up 166 runs on the board, courtesy Rexford Bakum’s 63 off 41 with six fours and four sixes. In response, Rwanda could only manage 30 runs from their five overs for the loss of one wicket. Rain interrupted proceedings, and Ghana were awarded the game.

Match Details

Match: Rwanda vs Ghana, 5th T20I.

Date and Time: August 21, 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda.

Weather Report

Clouds and thunderstorms should be there during the match. There is a chance of rain, but a full game could be on the cards. The temperature will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark.

Pitch Report

In the first four matches of the series, the pitch has been a sporting one. The batters made hay, while the bowlers extracted pace and turn from the surface. Batting first should be the way forward, as chasing teams have found it tough, though.

Predicted Playing XIs

Rwanda

Martin Akayezu is the leading run-scorer for Rwanda in the series, scoring 87 runs at an average of 29. The other batters in the team have lent him decent support. Kevin Irzkoze is in red-hot form, taking eight wickets. Zappy Bimenyimana has also been impressive, scalping six wickets.

Playing XI: Eric Dusingizimana, Didier Ndkubwimana, Eric Niyomugabo, Orchide Tuyisenge, Wilson Niyitanga, Bosco Tuyizere, Martin Akayezu, Clinton Rubagumya, Zappy Bimenyimana, Kevin Irzkoze, Yvan Mitari.

Ghana

Amulok Singh has arguably been the standout batter in the series. He has racked up 139 runs from four matches at an average of 34.75 and a strike rate of 141.83. Obed Harvey is the leading wicket-taker for Ghana in the series, picking up seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.46.

Playing XI: Javes Vifah, Amoluk Singh, Samson Awiah, Obed Harvey, Rexford Bakum, Moses Anafie, Devender Singh, Godfred Bakiweyem, Daniel Anefie, Kofi Bagabena, Joseph Theodore.

Match Prediction

Both teams have fought tooth and nail in the series, so an exciting finale is possibly in the offing. The team batting first will likely take the win.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Rwanda Cricket YouTube Channel.

