Rwanda Women Elite League T20 2024: Full schedule, match timings, and live-streaming details

Rwanda Women Elite League T20 2024 is a domestic T20 tournament organized by the Rwanda Cricket Association. The tournament is scheduled to start on Monday, June 10, and will conclude on Sunday, June 16.

A total of four teams are going to participate in the tournament. Each team will face the other three teams twice. A total of 12 matches are scheduled to take place in this edition of the tournament at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali.

The four teams in the competition are: Ingabo Knights, Ingenzi Heroes, Amasimbi Hawks, and Imena Herons.

It is the second edition of the Rwanda Women Elite League T20. The same four teams were a part of the last edition as well. Ingabo Knights won all six matches in the 2023 edition and finished in first place.

Amasimbi Hawks and Imena Herons won three matches each and finished in second and third places, respectively. Ingenzi Heroes failed to win a single game last season and finished in fourth place.

Jean Marie Bimenyimana finished as the leading run-scorer last season with 153 runs in six matches at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 70.83. Margueritte Vumiliya was the highest wicket-taker and took 15 wickets in six games at an average of 5.93, an economy of 3.87, and a strike rate of 9.20.

Rwanda Women Elite League T20 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, June 10

Match 1 - Ingabo Knights vs Ingenzi Heroes, 1:00 PM

Match 2 - Amasimbi Hawks vs Imena Herons, 5:00 PM

Tuesday, June 11

Match 3 - Ingenzi Heroes vs Amasimbi Hawks, 1:00 PM

Match 4 - Imena Herons vs Ingabo Knights, 5:00 PM

Wednesday, June 12

Match 5 - Ingabo Knights vs Amasimbi Hawks, 1:00 PM

Match 6 - Imena Herons vs Ingenzi Heroes, 5:00 PM

Friday, June 14

Match 7 - Amasimbi Hawks vs Imena Herons, 1:00 PM

Match 8 - Ingenzi Heroes vs Ingabo Knights, 5:00 PM

Saturday, June 15

Match 9 - Ingabo Knights vs Imena Herons, 1:00 PM

Match 10 - Ingenzi Heroes vs Amasimbi Hawks, 5:00 PM

Sunday, June 16

Match 11 - Imena Herons vs Ingenzi Heroes, 1:00 PM

Match 12 - Amasimbi Hawks vs Ingabo Knights, 5:00 PM

Rwanda Women Elite League T20 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming - FanCode

Live Telecast - NA

