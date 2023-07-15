Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali will host all the Rwanda Women's T10 matches from July 15 to August 06, 2023.

Rwanda Cricket Association (RCA) will be hosting the Rwanda Women's T10 2023, which will involve five teams competing in a total of 21 matches. These teams, namely Charity CC, Gahanga Queens, Indatwa Hampshire CC, Sorwathe Girls CC, and White Clouds CC, also participated in the previous edition.

The format of the league will be a double round-robin, meaning each team will face every other team twice. Each participating team is guaranteed to play a minimum of eight matches in the T10 competition.

The previous edition held in March 2023 saw Charity CC win the finals against Indatwa Hampshire CC.

Rwanda Women T10 League 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, July 15

Match 1 - Indatwa Hampshire CC Women vs White Clouds CC Women, 12:30 PM

Match 2 - Gahanga Queens Women vs Sorwathe Girls CC Women, 02:45 PM

Match 3 - White Clouds CC Women vs Charity CC Women, 05:00 PM

Sunday, July 16

Match 4 - White Clouds CC Women vs Gahanga Queens Women, 12:30 PM

Match 5 - Gahanga Queen Women vs Indatwa Hampshire CC Women, 02:45 PM

Match 6 - Charity CC Women vs Sorwaithe Girls CC Women, 5:00 PM

Saturday, July 22

Match 7 - Indatwa Hampshire Women vs Sorwaithe Girls CC Women, 12:30 PM

Match 8 - Charity CC Women vs Indatwa Hampshire CC Women, 02:45 PM

Match 9 - Gahanga Queens Women vs Charity CC Women, 5:00 PM

Sunday, July 23

Match 10 - Sorwathe Girls CC Women vs White Clouds CC Women, 12:30 PM

Match 11 - White Clouds CC Women vs Indatwa Hampshire CC Women, 02:45 PM

Match 12 - Sorwathe Girls CC Women vs Gahanga Queens Women, 05:00 PM

Sunday, July 30

Match 13 - Sorwathe Girls CC Women vs Charity CC Women, 12:30 PM

Match 14 - Charity CC Women vs White Clouds CC Women, 02:45 PM

Match 15 - Indatwa Hampshire CC Women vs Gahanga Queens Women, 05:00 PM

Saturday, August 5

Match 16 - Charity CC Women vs Gahanga Queens Women, 12:30 PM

Match 17 - Indatwa Hampshire CC Women vs Sorwathe Girls CC Women, 02:45 PM

Match 18 - Gahanga Queens Women vs White Clouds CC Women, 05:00 PM

Sunday, August 6

Match 19 - Indatwa Hampshire CC Women vs Charity CC Women, 12:30 PM

Match 20 - White Clouds CC Women vs Sorwathe Girls CC Women, 2:45 PM

Final - TBC vs TBC, 6:00 PM

Rwanda Women T10 League 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The Rwanda Women's T10 matches will be available for live streaming on the FanCode App and website. Fans interested in watching the matches will need to purchase a match pass for Rs.39 or opt for a monthly subscription priced at Rs.199. No television channel in India will be broadcasting the league matches.

Rwanda Women T10 League 2023: Full Squads

Charity CC

Angelique Uwamahoro, Cathia Uwamahoro (C), Nadia Isimbi, Neema Micheline, Phedina Dusenayo, Diane Dusabemungu, Janet Mbabazi, Liliane Mucyo, Marie Bimenyimana, Kevin Awino (WK), Ornella Gasirabo (WK), Ange Uwingabire, Celine Umutoniwase, Pacifique Nyirandorimana, Sandrine Izabayo, Sonia Iragena

Gahanga Queens

Benise Uwase, Clarisse Umutoniwase, Clementine Uwayisaba, Ester Nyirahabimana, Shakila Niyomuhoza, Belyse Murekatete, Diane Umuhoza, Geovanis Uwase, Ruth Uwimana, Faina Uwineza (WK), Merveille Uwase (WK), Colombe Uwizeye, Cynthia Uwera, Diane Uwineza, Zurafat Ishimwe

Indatwa Hampshire CC

Celine Itangishaka, Gisele Irankunda, Gisele Ishimwe, Justine Ingabire, Liliane Ufitinema, Sifa Ingabire, Cynthia Tuyizere, Gislaine Umubyeyi, Henriette Ishimwe (C), Marie Tumukunde, Flora Irakoze (WK), Sarah Uwera (WK), Devotha Uwizeyimana, Grace Mugwaneza, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Josiane Uwimbabazi

Sorwathe Girls CC

Divine Ishimwe, Henriette Isimbi, Ikuzwe Anick, Mukandayisenga Jeannette, Umukundwawase Sylivia, Umwali Apoline, Alice Ikuzwe (C), Sylvia Usabyimana, Uwiragiye Claudine, Ihimbazwe Sandrine (Wk), Nyisabiteka Berena (Wk), Akingeneye Delphine, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Muragijimana Cesarie, Rosine Irera, Ufitinema Yvette

White Clouds CC

Angeline Uwimpaye, Ariane Byimana, Clementine Uwimana, Liliane Niyonsaba, Nakuzwe Doriane, Pascaline Ishimwe, Umuziranenge Fabiolla, Florantine Tuyishimire, Gisubizogasana Flugencine, Ingabire Georgette, Margueritte Vumiliya (c), Niyonizera Josiane, Nzayituriki Nadine, Benitha Murekatete (Wk), Gisa Uwase (Wk), Kevine Gisubizo (Wk), Esther Ndayisaba, Leodia Teta, Olive Dusabimana, Sabrina Uwase