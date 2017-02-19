S Sreesanth could take BCCI to court over his life ban

The 34-year-old fast bowler who was embroiled in a spot-fixing scandal last played for India in 2011.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 19 Feb 2017, 09:27 IST

Sreesanth’s desire to play cricket hasn’t diminished

What’s the story?

The tussle between BCCI and S Sreesanth continues to rumble on and has taken another twist with the Indian fast bowler reportedly considering taking the BCCI to court over their reluctance to provide him with a No Objection Certificate that would allow him to resume playing cricket.

Sreesanth’s associate Eddie Gibbs admitted that there is a possibility of taking the board to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) to ensure that the 34-year-old is allowed to play cricket once again.

"Sreesanth has also kept his legal options open for dragging the BCCI/ICC to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS). We are in talks with the sports specialist lawyers Harper Macleod LLP,” Gibbs told Deccan Chronicle.

The context

After being given a life ban by the BCCI for his involvement in spot-fixing during IPL 6, Sreesanth hasn’t played cricket. In 2015, a trial court in Delhi dropped all charges against him but Sreesanth’s life ban by BCCI, for he which he claims he has no official correspondence still remained.

Details

The whole tussle involving Sreesanth and the BCCI doesn’t bode well for Indian cricket as there is no clear indication of what is to happen next. While Sreesanth was set to play for Glenrothes Cricket Club in Scotland, BCCI’s refusal to give him an NOC meant he couldn't.

If that seemed as though it was the board stamping his authority and ensuring that he never plays again then BCCI vice president T.C. Mathew’s words that the 34-year-old can make a comeback into the Indian side was giving out mixed signals.

Whatever the signals are, one thing is certain, Sreesanth’s desire to play the game again and that is evident from the fact that he was set to take part in a two-day game for Ernakulam Cricket club only to decide against it.

What’s next?

Without an NOC Sreesanth can’t go to Scotland and play cricket but that isn’t stopping him from bringing a few Scottish players to Kerala to help them enhance their cricketing skills and give them a taste of cricket in India.

Sportskeeda’s take

A person’s crime should have a punishment that corresponds to the seriousness of his crime. While Sreesanth’s involvement in spot-fixing has forever tarnished his image, the fact that a trial court in Delhi dropped all charges again and as he says, there is no official confirmation from BCCI about his life ban, there really isn’t anything stopping him from playing cricket. And whatever anyone’s opinion is on whether he should play international cricket or not, given his desire and love for the game, it really makes little sense to stop him from playing club cricket.

Tweet Speak:

It has never been my intention to cause distress to KCA or to my local club. I will now not play on 19th & continue my battle off the field. — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) February 18, 2017