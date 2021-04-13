SuperSport Park, Centurion: Pitch history and T20I records

After winning a T20I each in Johannesburg, South Africa and Pakistan will travel to Centurion to play the final two games of the series at SuperSport Park.

While Pakistan won the first T20I by four wickets, the Proteas bounced back in style with a convincing six-wicket victory in the second game. South Africa will aim to continue their winning momentum when they battle Babar Azam and co. at SuperSport Park.

The venue has played host to 10 T20I matches so far, with South Africa and the touring teams winning five times each. While the pitch in Centurion is fantastic for batting, it offers assistance to the fast bowlers as well.

England chased down 223 runs to beat South Africa by five wickets in the last T20I fixture played at SuperSport Park.

England take the series 2-1 after an absolutely extraordinary run chase in the 3rd T20I at Centurion



SA 222/6

ENG 226/5 (19.1 ov)



Player of the Match & Series: Eoin Morgan#SAvsENG pic.twitter.com/U1DKiPVBha — Cricket 22 Yards (@Cricket22Yards) February 16, 2020

With SuperSpork set to host the last two T20Is of the South Africa-Pakistan series, here are some vital numbers you need to know from the previous T20Is played in Centurion.

Stadium name: SuperSport Park

City: Centurion

T20I matches played: 10

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams batting second: 3

Highest individual score: 94 - Loots Bosman (SA) vs England, 2009

Best bowling figures: 5/6 - Umar Gul (PAK) vs South Africa, 2013

Highest team score: 241/6 - South Africa vs England, 2009

Lowest team score: 100 - South Africa vs Pakistan, 2013

Highest successful run chase: 226/5 - England vs South Africa, 2020

Average run rate: 8.98

Average 1st innings score: 178

Head-to-head record in T20Is at SuperSport Park: Played - 2, Won by South Africa - 0, Won by Pakistan - 2

Previous South Africa vs Pakistan T20I meetings at SuperSport Park

Pakistan have a 100% win record in T20Is at SuperSport Park

Interestingly, Pakistan have a 100% win record against South Africa in T20Is in Centurion. The two teams have faced each other twice at SuperSport Park, with the visitors emerging victorious on both occasions.

While Umar Gul's five-wicket haul helped Pakistan beat South Africa at the venue eight years ago, a complete team effort assisted them in winning the 2019 Centurion T20I against the Proteas by 27 runs.

Despite Beuran Hendricks' four-wicket haul, Pakistan reached 168/9 in their 20 overs. Mohammad Rizwan was the top scorer with 26 runs. In reply, South Africa managed only 141 runs, despite Rassie van der Dussen's 35-ball 41. Mohammad Amir scalped three wickets for the visitors, with the rest of the Pakistan bowlers also doing a fine job.

Massive final over for the visitors. Shadab Khan’s (22*) three sixes helps Pakistan to 168/9 after 20 overs.



Beuran Hendricks finishes with career-best T20 figures of 4/14 in his four overs. #SAvPAK #ProteaFire #KFCT20 pic.twitter.com/mM44mTNXdp — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 6, 2019

It will be interesting to see if Pakistan can complete a hat-trick of T20I victories at SuperSport Park this week.