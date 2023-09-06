SA vs AUS Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before South Africa vs Australia ODI series

The South Africa vs Australia ODI series will get underway on Thursday, September 7. It will be a five-match series, which will take place from September 7 to 17, helping both Australia and South Africa finalize their playing XIs for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Australia and South Africa recently battled in a three-match T20I series, where the Aussies blanked the Proteas 3-0. The home side will be keen to avenge that loss in the South Africa vs Australia ODI series.

Before the five-match series begins, here's a look at the ODI head-to-head record between South Africa and Australia.

South Africa vs Australia head-to-head record in ODIs

South Africa have a slender 51-48 lead in the head-to-head record against Australia. The two nations have clashed 103 times in the 50-over format, with their last meeting taking place on March 7, 2020.

Australia have recorded 48 wins and 51 losses in ODIs against South Africa. Three matches have ended in a tie, while one match ended with no result.

Matches Played - 103

Matches won by South Africa - 51

Matches won by Australia - 48

Matches tied - 3

Matches with no result - 1

SA vs AUS head-to-head record in South Africa

South Africa will play host to this five-match series between the Proteas and the Aussies. In the ODI head-to-head record on South African soil, the home team leads 25-20.

The Proteas have hosted the Aussies for 46 ODI matches thus far, registering 25 victories and 20 defeats. One of the matches ended in a tie.

Here's a summary of their head-to-head stats:

Matches Played - 46

Matches won by South Africa - 25

Matches won by Australia - 20

Matches Tied - 1

Last 5 South Africa vs Australia ODI matches

South Africa have won their last five ODI matches against Australia. The Proteas beat the Aussies in a bilateral game in 2018, followed by a win in ICC World Cup 2019. When Australia toured South Africa in 2020, the Proteas thrashed them by 3-0.

In the previous ODI between the two sides, half-centuries from JJ Smuts, Kyle Verreyne, and Heinrich Klaasen helped South Africa register a six-wicket victory. Here's a summary of the last five South Africa vs Australia ODIs:

SA (258/4) beat AUS (254/7) by 6 wickets, Mar 7, 2020. SA (274/4) beat AUS (271) by 6 wickets, Mar 4, 2020. SA (291/7) beat AUS (217) by 74 runs, Feb 29, 2020. SA (325/6) beat AUS (315) by 14 runs, Jul 6, 2019. SA (320/5) beat AUS (280/9) by 40 runs, Nov 11, 2018.